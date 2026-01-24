《TAIPEI TIMES》Minister thanks European Parliament for its support

EU flags flutter in front of a building at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on April 2, last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

TAIWAN-EU BOND: The resolutions condemned China’s attempt to change the ‘status quo’ and called on EU members to deepen relationships with Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） yesterday welcomed the European Parliament’s passage of two resolutions that express concern over China’s threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and support deepening multifaceted Taiwan-EU cooperation and exchanges.

The European Parliament on Wednesday passed two resolutions on the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy （CFSP） and Common Security and Defence Policy （CSDP） implementation reports from last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

The resolutions reaffirm opposition to China’s distortion of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and the use of force or coercion to unilaterally alter the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

The CFSP report resolution reaffirms that China’s territorial claims over Taiwan have no basis in international law, Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, and only Taiwan’s democratically elected government can represent Taiwanese, it said.

The resolution also condemns China’s military exercises last year, such as the “Strait Thunder-2025A” and “Mission Justice 2025” drills, which threatened peace in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding international waters, it added.

The resolution expresses concern over China’s intensified coercive actions against Taiwan in the political, economic, military, cyber and cognitive warfare domains, the ministry said.

The resolution also emphasizes Taiwan as an important democratic partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific region, calling for the group and its member states to further promote and deepen economic, trade and investment relations with Taiwan, the ministry added.

The CSDP report resolution emphasizes that rising military tensions in the Taiwan Strait could have serious consequences for Europe’s security and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that the report also condemned China’s unilateral actions to change the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait and its refusal to exclude the use of force against Taiwan, which poses a grave threat to regional stability.

The resolution commended freedom of navigation missions in the Taiwan Strait conducted by the US, the UK, France and Germany, and calls for regular exchanges between Taiwan and the EU on security issues, the ministry said.

It also welcomed the provision of access to the EU’s Communication Satellite Constellation Project, the deepening of Taiwan-EU cooperation on countering foreign information manipulation and interference, as well as the protection of undersea cables.

The ministry quoted Lin as expressing thanks to the European Parliament for playing a key role in deepening Taiwan-EU relations.

Taiwan would continue to build on the existing strong foundation, and deepen cooperation and exchanges with the European Parliament, jointly creating a solid and mutually beneficial network of value-based alliances, the ministry said.

