    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》US allots US$1.15bn for Taiwan defense

    2026/01/24 03:00
    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on June 27 last year. Photo: AFP

    STREAMLINED: The dedicated funding would allow the US to transfer equipment to Taiwan when needed and order upgraded replacements for stockpiles, a source said

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a defense appropriations bill totaling US$838.7 billion, of which US$1 billion is to be allocated to reinforcing security cooperation with Taiwan and US$150 million to replace defense articles provided to the nation.

    These are part of the Consolidated Appropriation Act, which the US House yesterday passed with 341 votes in favor and 88 against.

    The act must be passed by the US Senate before Friday next week to avoid another government shutdown.

    The US House Committee on Appropriations on Monday unveiled the act, saying that it allocates US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative （TSCI）.

    The US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency （DSCA） should set aside US$1 billion to support the TSCI, with the funds available for use through Sept. 30 next year, the act states.

    The DSCA defines the initiative as an effort to support Taiwan’s self-defense by bolstering its military and government security agencies to deter coercion and aggression, or enhancing the abilities of its government civilian agencies to oversee and support military and security forces.

    The funding would be used by the US secretary of defense in coordination with the US secretary of state to assist Taiwan in procuring new defense equipment, services, and military education and training, the bill states.

    The defense secretary would be required to submit quarterly reports to the US Congress on the use and status of the funds, it says.

    The bill also authorizes up to US$16.8 million to support an Asia-Pacific initiative, enabling the US Indo-Pacific Command to conduct security cooperation activities, such as humanitarian assistance, training and joint exercises with its partners.

    Allocating US$150 million to replace defense items sent to Taiwan would allow the US military to transfer equipment to the nation when needed, a source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    The US Congress would then pay to buy new items to refill US stockpiles, the source added.

    In the past, the US has drawn items directly from active-duty military stockpiles to provide to Taiwan under the US Presidential Drawdown Authority, but these items arrived in poor condition due to administrative lapses, the source said.

    With the dedicated funding, the US could order equivalent or upgraded replacements from defense contractors, improving transparency and quality control, they said.

    US civilian and military leaders have also tightened oversight, requiring strict inspections to ensure transfers meet proper standards, they added.

