    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-Czech official calls for democratic resilience

    2026/01/21 03:00
    President William Lai, right, and former Czech Chamber of Deputies president Marketa Pekarova Adamova pose for a photograph at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    President William Lai, right, and former Czech Chamber of Deputies president Marketa Pekarova Adamova pose for a photograph at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    COUNTERING AUTOCRACY:Europe can learn from Taiwan’s wisdom in investing in resilience and building alliances, a former Czech lower house president said

    By Huang Ching-hsuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Former Czech Chamber of Deputies president Marketa Pekarova Adamova yesterday called for democratic resilience to counter sustained stress from autocratic regimes.

    Speaking at the European Values Center for Security Policy Taiwan Office in Taipei, Adamova said that the democratic world is not undergoing a period of crisis, but stress originating from authoritarian regimes’ use of economic coercion, damaging legal norms, Internet-based actions, propaganda and military posturing to exert pressure.

    Democracies are susceptible to this tactic as they are built to respond to disparate events, not sustained pressure, she said.

    Highlighting the importance of resilience, Adamova said that building resilience depends on long-term vision and the courage of citizens.

    Targeting democracy’s inability to defend itself amid polarization is at the heart of the authoritarian strategy of spreading disinformation and sowing division, she said.

    Resilience is not merely a matter of capabilities, but being able to know what to trust as stress mounts, she said.

    Democracies should be conscious of the fact that societal resilience cannot be achieved instantly, but must be developed by investing in education, media literacy, tolerant institutions and economic equality, she said.

    Citizens who trust their institutions are hard to manipulate, Adamova said, adding that the chaos of democratic deliberations is not a weakness, but a manifestation of resilience.

    Taiwan and the Czech Republic — a global leader in drone technology — have a great opportunity to collaborate in developing secured supply chains, she said, adding that the Czech Republic has much to offer to Taiwan’s industries and research institutions.

    Taiwan does not present a regional security matter, but is a touchstone for democracies’ ability to maintain stability without giving up their principles, she said.

    The relationship between the two nations is principled pragmatism in practice, she said, expressing hope for the advancement of Taiwan-Czech cooperation in politics, economics and security.

    Today’s democracies are not weaker than their contenders, but are more hesitant, which principled pragmatism seeks to address without becoming unmoored from morality, she said.

    Taiwan understands the wisdom of investing in resilience, strengthening alliances and conducting its affairs with confidence, a lesson Europe is now learning, she said.

    Separately yesterday, President William Lai （賴清德） bestowed one of Taiwan’s highest honors on Adamova in recognition of her contributions to deepening bilateral relations.

    Lai awarded Pekarova Adamova the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

    Lai cited a 160-strong delegation led by Adamova that visited Taiwan in 2023, describing the trip as a "milestone" in bilateral ties. He also highlighted her speech at Taiwan’s Legislature, in which she said Taiwan and Czechia are "in the same boat."

    Those words were matched by action, Lai said, noting that Adamova has repeatedly underscored the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo- Pacific region at international events.

    She also promoted resolutions in support of Taiwan in the Czech parliament and personally facilitated the exhibition of National Palace Museum artifacts in the Czech Republic, Lai added.

    Additional repowering by CNA

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Former Czech Chamber of Deputies president Marketa Pekarova Adamova speaks in Taipei yesterday at an event hosted by the European Values Center for Security Policy Taiwan Office. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

    Former Czech Chamber of Deputies president Marketa Pekarova Adamova speaks in Taipei yesterday at an event hosted by the European Values Center for Security Policy Taiwan Office. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

