《TAIPEI TIMES》Investigation of Taipei stabbing closed

Reporters take pictures of security footage showing Taipei stabbing suspect Chang Wen during a news conference hosted by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday. Photo: CNA

NO OUTSIDE INFLUENCE:The investigation into the suspect’s social media and communications show no outside party’s involvement in the attack that left four dead

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said it has completed its investigation into last month’s stabbing attack at Taipei Main Station and would not press any charges, as the suspect is dead and is believed to have acted alone.

The investigation into the suspect’s finances, phone records and movements has determined that he acted independently and without direction, instigation or mobilization from any criminal organization, religious group, foreign actor or other party, prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old suspect, Chang Wen （張文）, threw smoke grenades and stabbed passersby at Taipei Main Station and near Zhongshan MRT Station on Dec. 19 last year.

He killed three people and wounded 11 before falling from the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi department store near Zhongshan MRT Station after being pursued by police.

He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation found that Chang planned the attack meticulously and began buying supplies, including gas masks and smoke grenades, more than a year and a half ago, prosecutors said.

As the defendant is deceased, they have issued a decision not to prosecute in accordance with the law, prosecutors said.

Chang would otherwise have faced charges including murder, attempted murder, preparation to commit murder, attempted arson, contravening the Firearms, Ammunition and Knives Control Act （槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例） and public intimidation under the Criminal Code, they said.

It was found that Chang’s only sources of income since 2020 were bank transfers from his mother and his salary, totaling NT$1,986,961 （US$62,892）, with no unidentified transactions discovered, prosecutors and police said.

He withdrew everything from his Chunghwa Post and Yuanta Bank accounts on Aug. 28, 2023, and had a total of NT$967,438 in available funds as of the attack on Dec. 19, they added.

Chang spent NT$48,200 on military-style replica smoke grenades on Jan. 12 and 13 last year, and NT$37,563 on online shopping platforms, including Ruten and Shopee, to purchase items such as knives, gas masks and a tactical vest, they said.

The remaining funds were determined to have been spent on rent, a security deposit, online purchases and personal living expenses, they said.

He had sufficient funds to carry out the crimes alone, without needing financial backing from organizations or accomplices, they said.

That conclusion was backed up by surveillance footage, YouBike usage data and EasyCard transit records, they added.

Investigators checked Chang’s calls from his three mobile phone numbers and went through his social media accounts, including Line, Facebook, Discord and Reddit, they said.

The records showed no interaction with any possible accomplices or criminal organizations, they said.

A document recovered from Chang’s Google account, created on Oct. 5, showed a detailed plan for the attack, which was accessed and edited solely by Chang’s account and was not shared with others, they added.

Following the incident, the High Prosecutors’ Office instructed district prosecutors’ offices nationwide to specifically handle cases involving online threats, public transportation and public spaces, and to initiate reporting and response measures, they said.

As of Wednesday, prosecutors’ offices nationwide had investigated 51 cases, with no evidence linking them to Chang or the Taipei attack, they said.

Separately, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office announced that it has concluded its investigation into Chang on suspicion of contravening the Punishment Act for Violation of Military Service System （妨害兵役治罪條例）.

It said it has decided not to prosecute.

Chang failed to report a change of household registration and so his training call-up order was unable to be delivered in November 2024, resulting in his addition to a wanted list on July 11 last year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

