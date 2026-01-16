《TAIPEI TIMES》More US arms sales are in the pipeline: official

Soldiers perform a flag-raising ceremony in Taipei on June 27, 2020. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

By Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao / Reuters, TAIPEI

More US arms sales to Taiwan are in the pipeline with four deals yet to be notified to the US Congress, Vice Minister of National Defense Hsu Szu-chien （徐斯儉） said yesterday, following the announcement of an US$11 billion package last month, the largest ever for the nation.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. China held war games around the nation late last month after the latest deal was announced.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei following a weekly Cabinet meeting, Hsu said that four additional packages for Taiwan had yet to be formally notified to the US Congress, the usual process for approval of such sales.

“Don’t ask me what four these are; I cannot say, but there are still four cases yet to be notified to Congress,” Hsu said, adding that he could not say more for legal reasons.

The US Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside Washington business hours.

The arms sales announced last month cover eight items, including Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Altius loitering munition drones.

President William Lai （賴清德） in November unveiled an extra US$40 billion in defense spending to 2033 to underscore Taiwan’s determination to defend itself in the face of the rising threat from China.

However, opposition lawmakers from the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party, which together hold a majority in the legislature, have not let the measure progress to the committee stage for review, saying that the spending details are vague and that they want more specifics.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） is to give lawmakers a confidential briefing on Monday next week, and the ministry is happy to give more details, Hsu said.

“It is not that we are unwilling to explain — give us an opportunity to explain, a legal opportunity,” he added. “This is not a ‘black box.’”

The administration of US President Donald Trump has strongly backed Taiwan’s plans to ramp up military spending, something it has been pushing its allies in Europe in particular to do.

Taiwan has to spend more, given the threat, Hsu said.

“Everyone knows the threat we are facing is growing and growing,” he said.

