為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan passport rises three spots in global ranking

    2026/01/15 03:00
    Two Taiwan passports are pictured in Taipei on Sept. 4, 2020. Photo: Su Chin-fong, Taipei Times

    Two Taiwan passports are pictured in Taipei on Sept. 4, 2020. Photo: Su Chin-fong, Taipei Times

    Staff writer

    The Taiwanese passport ranked 33rd in a global listing of passports by convenience this month, rising three places from last month’s ranking, but matching its position in January last year.

    The Henley Passport Index, an international ranking of passports by the number of designations its holder can travel to without a visa, showed that the Taiwan passport enables holders to travel to 139 countries and territories without a visa.

    Singapore’s passport was ranked the most powerful with visa-free access to 192 destinations out of 227, according to the index published on Tuesday by UK-based migration investment consultancy firm Henley and Partners.

    Japan’s and South Korea’s passports, with access to 188 designations each, tied for second in the rankings.

    Taiwan’s ranking peaked in 2014 at 24th after soaring from 55th in 2006.

    Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong passports were ranked 15th with visa-free access to 171 destinations, while the Macau passport ranked 32nd with access to 141 destinations, ahead of China at 59th, with its passport accepted without a visa in 81 destinations, the index showed.

    Thai passports give access to 79 destinations, ranking 60th, while the Philippine passport enables holders to visit 64 destinations to rank 73rd and Vietnamese passports allow visa-free travel to 49 destinations to rank 86th.

    Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland were tied for third place, with each passport allowing holders to visit 186 countries and territories.

    Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway followed with their visa-free access to 185 destinations.

    Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates （UAE） were tied for fifth place, with access to 184 destinations.

    The US ranked 10th with visa-free access to 179 destinations, down one spot from January last year, following No. 1 peaks in 2006 and 2014.

    UAE passports showed the largest improvement in access due to the Middle Eastern nation’s expansion of visa-free travel arrangements since 2006, while the UK passport showed the most significant decline in utility.

    The passports of Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq ranked bottom three respectively, granting visa-free access to 24, 26 and 29 destinations.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播