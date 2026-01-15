為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Additional THSRC trains to run at Lunar New Year

    2026/01/15 03:00
    A high-speed rail train enters Taichung High Speed Rail Station in an undated photograph. Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp （THSRC） yesterday said it would operate 395 additional train services during this year’s Lunar New Year transportation period, with tickets going on sale at midnight tomorrow.

    The Lunar New Year holiday this year runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22, while the expanded service schedule would cover 11 days from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23 to accommodate expected heavy passenger demand, the company said.

    The additional services would bring the total number of trains operating during the period to 2,162. Of the extra services, 170 would run southbound and 225 northbound, THSRC said.

    During the peak travel period, each train would be equipped with two to nine non-reserved seating cars to boost capacity and provide greater flexibility for passengers.

    Tickets would be available for purchase from tomorrow via the T-EX mobile app, THSRC’s online booking system, ticketing services at partner convenience stores, station ticket counters and automated ticket machines.

    Tickets for the entire Lunar New Year transportation period could be booked in a single transaction, the company said.

    To encourage off-peak travel, THSRC said it would continue to offer early-bird discounts during the holiday period.

    A total of 617 designated off-peak services would offer limited early-bird fares with 50 percent, 20 percent or 10 percent discounts, providing more than 84,000 discounted seats over the 11-day period, the company added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

