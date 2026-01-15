《TAIPEI TIMES》Tropical storm forming, cold air mass expected

The projected path of a tropical depression is pictured as of 8am yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

BACK TO WINTER:A strong continental cold air mass would move south on Tuesday next week, bringing colder temperatures to northern and central Taiwan

By Lin Chih-yi / Staff reporter

A tropical depression east of the Philippines could soon be upgraded to be the first tropical storm of this year, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday, adding that the next cold air mass is forecast to arrive on Monday next week.

CWA forecaster Cheng Jie-ren （鄭傑仁） said the first tropical depression of this year is over waters east of the Philippines, about 1,867km southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Nokaen by early today.

The system is moving slowly from northwest to north, and is expected to remain east of the Philippines with little chance of affecting Taiwan, Cheng said.

From today through Sunday, daytime temperatures are forecast to rise above 22°C nationwide, reaching 26°C to 28°C in central and southern Taiwan. Nighttime and early morning temperatures would range from 12°C to 16°C in northern and central Taiwan, and Yilan County, 15°C to 17°C in southern Taiwan, and 17°C to 19°C in Hualien and Taitung counties, he said.

Despite sunny to partly cloudy days, temperatures in early mornings and evenings would remain low due to radiational cooling, with scattered showers in Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula, he said, adding that fog and low clouds might affect visibility south of Taoyuan.

Rainfall is forecast to increase on windward sides from tomorrow to Sunday, especially along the north coast, in mountainous areas of Taipei, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, Cheng said.

Coastal areas in Hualien and Taitung counties, Orchid Island （Lanyu） and Green Island might also experience large waves tomorrow and Saturday, he said.

Starting on Monday next week, the northeast monsoon would lower early morning and nighttime temperatures in western Taiwan and Yilan County to 14°C to 17°C, and to about 18°C in Hualien and Taitung counties, Cheng said.

On Tuesday, a strong continental cold air mass would move south, bringing colder temperatures to northern and central Taiwan and Yilan County, while southern Taiwan would experience cool mornings and evenings.

From Wednesday onward, mornings and evenings would be chilly nationwide, with northern Taiwan and Yilan County being cold throughout the day, Cheng said.

From Monday to Wednesday next week, rainfall on windward sides would become more pronounced, with high chances of rain on the north coast, mountainous areas of Taipei and Yilan County.

There might be regional showers north of Taoyuan, while Hualien and Taitung counties, and the Hengchun Peninsula would experience scattered showers, Cheng said, adding that other areas would remain partly cloudy or sunny.

