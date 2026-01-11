《TAIPEI TIMES》 Raid on Taiwan leadership unlikely: experts

A Taiwan flag flutters in Keelung as China conducts “Justice Mission 2025” military drills on December 30, 2025. Photo: REUTERS

NONVIABLE OPTION: The tech matchup, PLA special operations inexperience and Taiwanese defensive readiness make replicating the Venezuela raid here unlikely

By Greg Torode and Yimou Lee / Reuters, HONG KONG/TAIPEI

Chinese social media users are calling for a lightning Venezuela-style black-bagging of Taiwan’s leaders in a prelude to taking over the nation, but analysts, academics and defense officials say China’s modernizing military is still far from ready.

In Taiwan, they say, China’s military has an adversary which has prepared for years against a “decapitation operation” on its leaders, possessing extensive air defenses and radar capabilities, as well as likely support from the US and its allies.

Although China has spent years acquiring advanced weapons, questions remain about the capabilities of its People’s Liberation Army （PLA） in using them effectively, as well as a command structure that must knit them together in combat.

“Once such an operation runs into trouble, it would quickly escalate into a full-scale conflict, with extremely high political and military risk,” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Kuan-ting （陳冠廷） said.

Taiwan’s layered air-defense and early-warning systems mean any air assault or special-operations infiltration effort would risk detection as it crossed the Taiwan Strait, foreshadowing escalation, he said.

The US showcased its air dominance with last week’s raid to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Its military controlled the skies with stealth fighters, jets that jammed enemy defenses, and covert reconnaissance drones and satellites feeding commanders real-time intelligence.

By contrast, the PLA “still has clear gaps in real joint-operations experience, electromagnetic and electronic-warfare capabilities, and actual combat validation of high-risk missions,” Chen said.

China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to faxed questions from Reuters.

“Operationally, while the PLA is, in recent times, trying to get up to speed with force integration, it is still baby steps compared to what the Americans have for decades been accumulating,” said Collin Koh （許瑞麟）, a defense analyst with Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Taiwan is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defense, President William Lai （賴清德） said last month, after Beijing fired rockets toward Taiwan as part of its military drills.

The drills surrounding Taiwan — the most extensive to date — were accompanied by strong messaging from Chinese officials and the military.

“Any external forces that attempt to intervene in the Taiwan issue or interfere in China’s internal affairs will surely smash their heads bloody against the iron walls of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.

In October last year, Lai unveiled a multi-layered air-defense system called “T-Dome.”

It is intended to be similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” with a more efficient “sensor-to-shooter” mechanism for a higher kill rate that integrates weaponry from Taiwan-developed Tien Kung （天弓, “Sky Bow”） missiles to US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems.

In July, Taiwan’s military staged a drill to protect Taipei’s main airport from a hostile landing.

Su Tzu-yun （蘇紫雲）, a researcher at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security, described significant defenses around Taipei, including long-range missiles in nearby mountains, shorter-range weapons at the Tamsui River （淡水河） entrance and troops equipped with shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

“Altogether, this forms a complete defensive perimeter,” Su said.

While military attaches say China has war-gamed extraction operations in Taipei in a broad range of military options to take control of Taiwan, some Chinese online users cited the US action in Venezuela as inspiration.

“The Venezuelan situation has provided us a solution for unifying Taiwan,” a social media user wrote.

“First, use special operations to arrest Lai Ching-te, then immediately announce the takeover of Taiwan, issue new identity cards… and achieve a swift and decisive victory,” they added.

Chen, who sits on the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, dismissed such comments as “fantasy” and other analysts said any such attempt would quickly face hard military realities.

China has fielded aircraft to replicate platforms such as Boeing’s EA-18G Growler electronic-warfare jet and Northrop Grumman’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye command and early warning aircraft, but their precise capabilities have yet to be proven, Koh said.

With the Chinese Communist Party still playing a role in the PLA’s command structure, doubts remain about its effectiveness, Koh said.

“A decentralized command-and-control hierarchy is essential; that allows field commanders to exercise necessary initiative to cope with the fluid, evolving and uncertain nature of military operations as events unfold,” Koh said.

Despite any perceived PLA shortcomings, Taiwan’s leaders are taking no chances.

“We have no capital to take them lightly,” said a senior Taiwanese security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the military issues are sensitive.

“After all, in the wake of this painful and shocking experience, China will also look for all kinds of ways to overcome these problems,” they said.

TAIPEI TIMES

