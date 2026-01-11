為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Rocket artillery system could change army’s role

    2026/01/11 03:00
    A missile is fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System （HIMARS） during a live-fire drill in Pingtung in May last year. Photo: EPA

    A missile is fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System （HIMARS） during a live-fire drill in Pingtung in May last year. Photo: EPA

    PRECISION FIRES: Taiwan would be the world’s second-largest operator of the long-range weapon once deliveries are complete, altering what the army brings to the table

    By Chen Chih-cheng, Fang Wei-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

    Taiwan would have the most High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems （HIMARS） outside the US once all deliveries are completed, highlighting both the need to rethink the army’s role and deepening Taiwan-US relations, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Wang Ting-yu （王定宇） said yesterday.

    Wang said the proven rocket artillery system would significantly bolster the army’s long-range precision strike capabilities and that the acquisition could alter the army’s role.

    The army would no longer have to rely entirely on the navy or air force, Wang said; instead, the army could support operations in an anti-aircraft role.

    Wang’s comments might refer to the HIMARS’ capability to serve as a launch platform for the anti-air Surface-Launched Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile （SLAMRAAM）.

    Lockheed Martin completed proof-of-concept tests using the HIMARS to launch modified AMRAAM missiles at the White Sands Missile Range in 2009.

    After the completion of deliveries, Taiwan will have 111 launchers, the largest concentration of HIMARS outside of the US Army, which fields 400, Wang said.

    Wang said he could not confirm whether some of the munitions included in the US$11.1 billion package would range out to 500km, adding that the US had not outright said it would not sell such models.

    Wang’s comments refer to a social media post by military expert Mei Fu-hsing （梅復興） yesterday, which said that the acquisition of a large number of HIMARS makes it highly likely that Taiwan’s military will seek to obtain Land-based Anti-Ship Missiles, officially known as PrSM Increment 2, which ranges out to 1,000km.

    Taiwan had initially purchased 11 HIMARS in 2021 and ordered 18 more in 2022 after the US announced that deliveries of M109A6 Paladin howitzers would be delayed.

    On Dec. 17 last year, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency posted on its Web site the approval of 82 additional HIMARS sets for Taiwan as part of a US$11.1 billion arms package.

    The deal reportedly included 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems and other strike munitions; 60 M109A7 self-propelled howitzers; Altius kamikaze drones; tactical mission network software; 1,050 Javelin missiles; 1,545 TOW-2B missiles and AH-1W attack helicopter spare parts.

    Additional reporting by Aaron Tu

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播