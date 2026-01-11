為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pope Leo voices concern over East Asia tensions

    2026/01/11 03:00
    Ambassador to the Holy See Anthony Ho, left, shakes hands with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Friday. Photo courtesy of the ROC Embassy in the Holy See via CNA

    Ambassador to the Holy See Anthony Ho, left, shakes hands with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Friday. Photo courtesy of the ROC Embassy in the Holy See via CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Pope Leo XIV, leader of the Holy See, Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally in Europe, during his annual New Year’s address on Friday expressed concern over rising tensions in East Asia and called for peaceful dialogue.

    The New Year’s audience is considered a cornerstone of Vatican diplomacy, during which the pope delivers an address that is usually regarded as his interpretation of the state of the world.

    Ambassador to the Holy See Anthony Ho （賀忠義）, who attended the event with embassy personnel, said he shook hands with the pope, and conveyed greetings and well-wishes from President William Lai （賴清德）.

    In response, the pope expressed his gratitude.

    Ho also thanked the pontiff for twice offering public prayers for Taiwanese affected by typhoons since his inauguration in May last year.

    The ambassador reaffirmed that Taiwan remains a committed partner of the Holy See in promoting freedom, peace, justice and human rights.

    Pope Leo XIV in his speech warned that war is once again prevailing, lamenting that global peace increasingly relies on force rather than justice.

    He also noted the escalation of tensions in East Asia, but did not specify a particular region.

    The pope urged all parties to resolve differences through dialogue to avoid potential conflict and called for immediate ceasefires in the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Palestine conflict.

    He decried the decline of multilateralism and the violation of international humanitarian law, and reiterated that the Holy See remains ready to support any initiative that fosters harmony and peace.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

