《TAIPEI TIMES》Ex-soldier indicted for selling secrets

The Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office in Kaohsiung is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Ching-hua, Taipei Times

Staff writer, with CNA

A former Marine Corps soldier has been indicted for allegedly pledging allegiance to China in exchange for money and selling military secrets, with prosecutors in Kaohsiung seeking a heavy sentence.

Chen （陳）, a petty officer second class who had served in a Marine Corps unit, became acquainted online with a Chinese national using the alias “Jixiang” （吉祥） in January last year, the Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement yesterday.

Acting on instructions, Chen allegedly filmed videos at his residence in Kaohsiung between February and March last year showing himself holding China’s national flag, acknowledging Taiwan as part of China and expressing allegiance to Beijing, prosecutors said.

He allegedly received NT$200,000 after sending the video to Jixiang, the indictment says.

Prosecutors said Chen exploited his position between May and June last year to photograph and transmit various military documents to Jixiang using his smartphone, including information on weapons configurations and amphibious assault vehicle capabilities.

Chen in July last year allegedly informed his Chinese contact of President William Lai’s （賴清德） unannounced visit to a Kaohsiung military base and accepted a NT$10,000 bribe, prosecutors said.

That same month, Chen allegedly also sent documents and electronic records related to drone programs and the annual Han Kuang military exercises to Jixiang via the messaging app Line, the indictment says, adding that he had not yet received any payment for the information.

Acting on a tip, prosecutors and military police searched Chen’s residence and arrested him in August last year.

He was dismissed from service in November last year and formally indicted last month on charges including contravening the National Security Act （國家安全法） and the Anti-Corruption Act （貪污治罪條例）.

While serving as an active-duty service member responsible for national defense, Chen acted out of personal gain by filming videos pledging allegiance to China, and repeatedly leaking sensitive military and national security information, prosecutors said.

His actions seriously endangered national security and military discipline, they said, urging the court to impose a heavy sentence as a warning.

