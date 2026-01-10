為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Go star Hsu Hao-hung wins awards

    2026/01/10 03:00
    Go pro Hsu Hao-hung poses alongside trophies at the annual Taiwan go awards ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Go pro Hsu Hao-hung poses alongside trophies at the annual Taiwan go awards ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese go ace and Asian Games gold medalist Hsu Hao-hung yesterday was named “Mr Popular” and the Most Valuable Player （MVP） in the sport last year at an annual awards ceremony in Taipei.

    In a public round, Hsu won 151 of 630 votes （32.5 percent） to narrowly defeat fellow 9-dan professional Hsiao Cheng-hao for the most popular player award.

    He dominated the MVP race — voted on exclusively by professional players — with 57.9 percent of the vote, while Hsiao finished second with 15.8 percent of the vote.

    “I actually felt a little bit of regret winning these awards, because I didn’t think my performance this [last] year was my best,” the 24-year-old Hsu said, noting a tendency to lose concentration during the later phases of matches.

    Despite his self-criticism, Hsu remained the top earner in Taiwanese go for the seventh consecutive year.

    He brought in NT$4,942,500 （US$156,433） in prize money last year, nearly NT$2 million more than Lai Jyun-fu, the next player on the money-winners list, even though he competed in only five of Taiwan’s eight major go tournaments, of which he won four.

    Where he struggled last year was in pitting his skills against stronger opponents at World Cup events, and in top-league tournaments in China and South Korea.

    That means that unlike the previous two years, when he almost always qualified directly for top-tier international tournaments, he has to compete in overseas qualifiers this year, Hsu told reporters.

    However, he views that extra challenge as being a positive for him.

    “The qualifiers feel less stressful and allow me to enjoy the competitive atmosphere more,” he said.

    Meanwhile, 9-dan pro Wang Yuan-jyun was recognized for achieving the most victories in Taiwan last year with 53, just one more than Lai.

    Cheng Yu-hao, a 13-year-old who turned professional in 2023, was voted Rookie of the Year by his peers.

    Eligibility for the award was restricted to players who turned professional after 2021.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播