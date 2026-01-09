《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan stock market sets six records in 2025, eyes global No. 6

Taiwan Stock Exchange chairman Sherman Lin speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s stock market set six record highs in 2025 and is aiming to overtake Canada to become the world’s sixth-largest equity market by capitalization, the Taiwan Stock Exchange （TWSE） said yesterday.

TWSE data showed that six key indicators reached all-time highs last year: the year-end benchmark index, average daily turnover, total market capitalization of listed firms, combined revenue of listed companies, funds raised through initial public offerings （IPOs）, and securities transaction tax revenue.

Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, TWSE chairman Sherman Lin （林修銘） said global markets last year were shaped by rising geopolitical risks, intensifying trade protectionism and heightened volatility. Despite these challenges, Taiwan’s equity market demonstrated resilience and steady growth, he said.

According to the TWSE, the TAIEX closed the final trading session of last year at 28,963.6 points, while average daily turnover reached a record NT$416 billion （US$13.17 billion）.

A total of 45 companies applied to be listed last year, the highest number since 2008, while IPO fundraising climbed to a record NT$85 billion, the exchange said.

In the first 11 months of last year, total revenue generated by all listed companies hit a historic high of NT$42.89 trillion, the TWSE said.

Securities transaction tax revenue over the same period totaled NT$261.6 billion, with the full-year figure still being finalized but expected to set another record, it said.

By the end of last year, total market capitalization of listed companies stood at NT$94.36 trillion, placing Taiwan eighth globally by market value, the exchange said.

The rally extended into early this year, with the TAIEX breaking the 30,000-point threshold this week. As of Tuesday, total market capitalization had risen to NT$99.6 trillion, allowing Taiwan to overtake France and rank seventh worldwide, Lin said.

The exchange’s next goal is to surpass Canada, currently ranked sixth by market value, he said, adding that the gap between Taiwan’s stock market and Canada’s is about NT$15 trillion.

TWSE president Edith Lee （李愛玲） said the combined market capitalization of listed and over-the-counter companies has already reached NT$106.72 trillion, or about US$3.41 trillion, consolidating Taiwan’s position as the world’s seventh-largest equity market.

Lee added that if heavyweight stocks — particularly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （台積電） — continue to gain, Taiwan could move up another notch in the global rankings.

