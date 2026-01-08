為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CPI rises 1.66％, the lowest annual figure in five years

    2026/01/08 03:00
    People buy vegetables at a traditional market in Taipei’s Wanhua District yesterday. Photo: CNA

    STILL IN LINE:Full-year CPI grew 1.66 percent last year, the lowest in five years and the first time in four years that it was below 2 percent, a DGBAS official said

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Taiwan’s inflation remained subdued last month, extending a prolonged period of price stability as falling vegetable and fuel prices continued to offset increases in housing and food-related expenses, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

    The consumer price index （CPI） rose 1.31 percent from a year earlier last month, marking the eighth consecutive month that inflation stayed below the central bank’s 2 percent target. The benign reading gives policymakers room to keep interest rates on hold, although Taiwan’s resilient — if uneven — economic growth offers little justification for a rate cut.

    The latest CPI data reflected a sharp decline in vegetable prices, even as costs for miscellaneous goods and housing continued to climb, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung （曹志弘） said.

    Vegetable prices plunged 18.2 percent year-on-year last month — the steepest drop in nearly 40 months — after favorable weather conditions boosted supply, Tsao said.

    Core CPI, which excludes volatile items and is closely watched as a gauge of underlying inflation, rose 1.83 percent, driven mainly by higher service charges, he said.

    Lower international crude oil prices weighed on fuel and transportation costs, which fell 1.36 percent from a year earlier, DGBAS data showed.

    Prices for miscellaneous goods climbed 3.34 percent, led by a nearly 15 percent surge in the prices of jewelry and personal accessories.

    Housing costs rose 1.86 percent, with rents increasing 1.99 percent — the smallest gain in two-and-a-half years, Tsao said.

    CPI this month is expected to ease below the 1 percent mark due to a higher comparison base, as the Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year, but would occur in February this year, he said.

    The producer price index （PPI）, which measures price movements at the wholesale level, fell 2.57 percent year-on-year last month, little changed from a 2.61 percent decline the previous month.

    The agency attributed the weakness to soft global prices for agricultural products and raw materials amid tepid demand.

    Full-year CPI grew 1.66 percent last year — the lowest in five years and the first time in four years that the annual inflation gauge came in below 2 percent, Tsao said.

    Full-year PPI declined 1.84 percent, although input cost pressures are building in the technology sector as memory prices surge, he said.

    Still, Tsao cautioned that households continue to feel strain from elevated prices for certain essentials.

    Average prices for 17 key consumer staples rose 2.57 percent from a year earlier, according to the government’s price-stabilization task force. Egg prices climbed the most, followed by pork and rice, increasing the burden on households that have seen little gains from Taiwan’s GDP growth.

