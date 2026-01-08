《TAIPEI TIMES》 Investigation launched into hospital malpractice claim

Taichung Veterans General Hospital deputy superintendent Lee Cheng-hung, center, speaks to reporters at the hospital yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

Health authorities yesterday said they are investigating claims that Taichung Veterans General Hospital allegedly allowed unlicensed medical-device vendors to perform surgeries on patients in its neurosurgery department.

A report in a Chinese-language weekly said that the hospital had allowed the vendors to enter operating rooms and perform minimally invasive spinal endoscopic surgeries for at least three years, operating on up to 180 patients without their knowledge.

A whistle-blower also submitted alleged video evidence to the publication.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said that the case, which involves alleged unlicensed medical practice and false claims for medical expenses, would be referred to investigators.

A task force has been assembled to investigate the matter, hospital deputy superintendent Lee Cheng-hung （李政鴻） said.

The hospital’s guidelines clearly state that no nonmedical personnel are to practice medicine, he said.

As the video evidence is blurry, the time and location remain unclear, and it is difficult to ascertain whether the vendors actually performed any surgeries, he added.

If the investigation reveals that malpractice took place, the case would be referred to the hospital’s personnel review committee for disciplinary action, he said.

Under hospital regulations, medical-device vendors can enter operating rooms when using new equipment or instruments to maintain the devices or assist medical staff due to the complexity of the machinery, he said.

This requires approval from the department head and identity verification by the nursing station, he added.

Once inside, vendors are restricted to a designated area, cannot enter controlled zones and must leave within a set timeframe, he said.

The ministry today is to issue an official letter to the Taichung Health Bureau requesting a thorough investigation, Department of Medical Affairs Deputy Director-General Liu Yu-ching （劉玉菁） said.

The bureau said it would transfer the case to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office.

If it is found that an unlicensed vendor carried out surgery on a patient, they would be in contravention of the Physicians’ Act （醫師法） and could be liable for a prison sentence of six months to five years, and a fine of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million （US$9,517 and US$47,587）, Liu said.

The hospital would also be in contravention of the Medical Care Act （醫療法）, facing a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$500,000, he said.

Operations of the institution could also be suspended for one month to a year and — in the most severe instance — could have its operating license revoked, he added.

Moreover, minimally invasive spinal endoscopic surgery is not fully covered under National Health Insurance, National Health Insurance Administration Deputy Director-General Yu Bin （禹斌） said.

The case would therefore involve false medical claims, and penalties would be imposed according to contracting and management regulations, he said.

Any improperly claimed fees would be recovered, and the case would be referred to prosecutors for investigation, he added.

