《TAIPEI TIMES》 Trip proves Taiwan is a country: Seki

Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki gives an interview with the Liberty Times （the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper） in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

‘THUGGISH STATE’: China reneged on an international agreement it cosigned with the UK, and the fate of Hong Kongers carries a lesson for Taiwanese, Hei Seki said

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki （石平） yesterday said he accomplished one of his goals — proving that Taiwan is an independent country — by setting foot in the nation on Tuesday.

Seki made the remarks as he gave an interview to the Chinese-language Liberty Times, the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper.

Seki said that Beijing forbade him from setting foot in China, so his visit to Taiwan showed that Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China are two different countries.

Taiwan has its own presidential elections, government, military, police, currency and central bank, meeting all the requirements for an independent country, Seiki said.

The Chinese Communist Party （CCP） has never given up on its aim of taking over Taiwan by force, and Taiwanese who believe that their freedom and wealth would remain under the so-called “one country, two systems” should abandon such fantasies, Seki told the Liberty Times.

Seki said that he was intimately familiar with the CCP, adding that it would never honor its promises, and all pledges were a means to achieve the party’s goals.

If the CCP takes over Taiwan, its democracy would end, and Taiwanese would only be second-class citizens oppressed by the party, he said.

China has reneged on the Sino-British Joint Declaration it cosigned in 1984, and the fate of Hong Kongers shows what awaits Taiwan if it accepts China’s “one country, two systems,” he said.

Seki said the CCP is a “thuggish” state that does not honor treaties.

He cited a peace treaty signed by the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the CCP on Oct. 10, 1945, saying that the CCP immediately reneged on the treaty after it recovered and rearmed.

The Sino-British Joint Declaration was a formal treaty between Beijing and the British government, but now it is deemed only a “historical document” by the CCP, he said.

Any hope that a mere treaty would guarantee Taiwan’s freedom and safety is a fantasy within a fantasy, he added.

Seki, a member of the Japan Innovation Party, was born in Chengdu, China, and became a naturalized Japanese in 2007. He was elected to the Japanese House of Councilors last year. Beijing sanctioned Seki in September last year, barring him and family members from entering China and its territories.

