為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Central bank unveils Year of the Horse-themed coins

    2026/01/07 03:00
    A Central bank staff member holds Year of the Horse coin sets at a news conference at the bank in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    A Central bank staff member holds Year of the Horse coin sets at a news conference at the bank in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

    The central bank yesterday unveiled a set of Chinese zodiac commemorative coins for the Year of the Horse, available for online preorder until Monday next week or for purchase at Bank of Taiwan （臺灣銀行） branches from Jan. 29.

    The central bank said in a statement it aims to sell 90,000 sets of the coins, with 50,000 units for online preorders and 40,000 units for in-person sales.

    Each set, priced at NT$2,450, consists of one silver coin weighing 1 ounce （28.3g） with a face value of NT$100 and one copper-alloy coin with a face value of NT$10, the bank said.

    The silver coin’s obverse side shows a partially gold-plated image of a pair of galloping horses, and the reverse side features an image of Taipei 101’s New Year fireworks, it said.

    The copper-alloy coin bears an image of geometric shapes that form the silhouette of a horse on its obverse side, while the reverse side has an image of hydrangea flowers printed in color, it added.

    The central bank said the price of the coin sets this year is the highest ever and 28.95 percent more than last year’s NT$1,900 due to the rising price of silver.

    Over the past 10 years, the price has mostly been between NT$1,600 and NT$1,900 per set, the bank’s data showed.

    Silver gained more than 140 percent last year, while gold surged about 64 percent, and copper also had its best year since 2009, rising 42 percent, according to the central bank.

    “This price hike was unavoidable, because silver prices have surged dramatically, and gold prices have repeatedly hit new highs,” cable TV station USTV quoted Department of Issuance Director-General Teng Yen-ta （鄧延達） as saying at a central bank news conference in Taipei.

    “If the coin sets were priced too low, it would create arbitrage opportunities — something the central bank would not want to see. Therefore, it had no choice but to respond appropriately to market prices,” Teng said.

    “However, if silver prices fall in the future, the central bank would adjust the coin sets’ price accordingly,” he added.

    Based on the central bank’s data, sales of the coin sets were typically good during the Year of the Horse, the Year of the Dragon and the Year of the Tiger.

    The number of total sets of coins for sale this year is 10,000 more than last year’s 80,000.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播