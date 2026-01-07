《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tourism agency, 7-Elevens team up

From left, Tourism Administration mascot Oh Bear, Deputy Director-General Huang He-ting, Director-General Chen Yu-hsiu, Uni-President operations and services group executive vice president Lo Wen-chi and 7-Eleven mascot Open-Chan pose at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

PRIZE DRAW: A ‘Lucky Land 2.0’ program would incentivize international tourists to revisit Taiwan and bring someone else who has never been previously

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

More than 7,000 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide would soon also function as tourism service stations following an agreement signed in Taipei yesterday between the Tourism Administration and the nation’s largest convenience store chain.

A progressive Web application introduced by the Tourism Administration has integrated tourism-related information provided by the agency, the National Park Service, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, the Water Resources Agency, the Industrial Development Administration and local tourism agencies into a single Web site.

People can access the information by scanning a QR Code on the side of 7-Eleven’s ibon multimedia kiosks, which would give information on themed tours, large events, festivals, hiking trails, amusement parks, scenic spots and other attractions, the agency said.

An artificial intelligence-driven assistant named “Oh, Bear” would answer questions about tourism in Taiwan, it said.

The service would initially be available at 7-Eleven stores in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen County on Feb. 6, before expanding to the rest of the country by the end of July, the agency said.

The information would initially be available in Chinese, English and Japanese, it said, adding that Korean, Thai and Vietnamese translations would be added.

In other news, the agency would launch its “Taiwan the Lucky Land 2.0” program this year, offering returning visitors a chance to enter a free draw for travel funds.

The program is to incentivize international tourists to revisit Taiwan and bring someone who is new to the nation, the agency said, adding that it has budgeted NT$600 million （US$19.04 million） to fund it.

In previous programs of the type, those who won had to collect the funds at airports, but with the new program, they would be able to collect them at 7-Eleven stores, Tourism Administration Director-General Chen Yu-hsiu （陳文秀） said.

Taiwan is widely praised by international visitors for being safe, convenient and hospitable, Chen said, adding that brightly lit, always-staffed convenience stores leave a strong impression on travelers.

“We hope to leverage 7-Eleven’s international networks to promote Taiwan and attract more overseas visitors,” she said.

Lo Wen-chi （羅文璣）, executive vice president of Uni-President’s operations and services group, said the introduction of travel services at stores aims to make it easier for international visitors to explore local culture and attractions.

All stores are committed to delivering high-quality service to help raise Taiwan’s international profile and leave visitors with lasting, positive impressions that encourage repeated visits, Lo said.

Asked whether other convenience store brands would also participate, Chen said that business models vary among operators, with some initiatives driven by headquarters, while others require franchise approval.

At present, only 7-Eleven has agreed to take part, she said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

