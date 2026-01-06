為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sunset serenade for Taiwan’s squatty potties

    2026/01/06 03:00
    People look at a toilet-themed art installation at the main lobby of the Ministry of Environment in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times

    People look at a toilet-themed art installation at the main lobby of the Ministry of Environment in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times

    By Wu Po-hsuan / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Environment yesterday called for the public to abandon squat toilets and switch to seated toilet.

    Many elderly people can no longer use squat toilets, so switching to seated toilets is very important, Minister of Environment Peng Chi-ming （彭啟明） said at an event in Taipei unveiling a new toilet-themed art installation as part of efforts to promote seated toilets and encourage people to flush toilet paper.

    Additionally, environmental and bacterial contamination in the bathroom from squat toilets is thousands of times greater than that of sitting toilets, he said.

    Peng said that Taiwan’s toilets are split evenly between types, but the ministry’s goal is to increase the proportion of sitting toilets to 80 percent within a few years. There are 45,000 public restrooms across Taiwan, and efforts would be made to assist the changeover to seated toilets, he said, adding that guidelines are being established for government agencies for the switch.

    Friends of Daan Forest Park Foundation managing director Tsai Chien-sheng （蔡建生） said that many countries generally use seated toilets, and some visitors from Europe or the US have never used squat toilets in their lives.

    “When they visit Taiwan and open the bathroom door, they may be shocked,” he said, adding Taiwan is the only country in Asia still adding squat toilets.

    Toilet displays are aimed at showing the public how to avoid clogging toilets and other related principles, he said.

    Peng said that keeping bathrooms comfortable and clean is very important.

    In the past, various kinds of debris were often found in septic tanks, Peng said, adding that the ministry has been promoting flushing toilet paper down the toilet, but not facial tissues or other items, to reduce the need for trash bins in bathrooms.

    “The toilet is not a trash can,” he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播