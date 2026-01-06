為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Minimum wage to be raised again this year, Lai says

    2026/01/06 03:00
    President William Lai, right, speaks from the podium at an event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Taiwan in Hsinchu on Sunday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    President William Lai, right, speaks from the podium at an event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Taiwan in Hsinchu on Sunday. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

    / Staff writer

    President William Lai （賴清德） on Sunday announced that the government this year would again raise the minimum wage, with the goal of surpassing NT$30,000 （US$951） for monthly salaries.

    The last minimum wage adjustment was made on Sept. 26 last year, and was announced on Oct. 21.

    The adjustment took effect on Thursday last week. The minimum monthly salary increased from NT$28,590 to NT$29,500 （an increase of NT$910, or 3.18 percent）, and the hourly wage rose from NT$190 to NT$196 （an increase of NT$6, or 3.16 percent）.

    Approximately 2.47 million workers benefited from the adjustment, with about 2.08 million of them being Taiwanese.

    When attending an event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Taiwan in Hsinchu on Sunday, Lai said that this year the minimum wage would be raised again, with the monthly salary target set to exceed NT$30,000.

    Increasing the minimum wage is an important measure to ensure the livelihood of workers, he said.

    When evaluating the minimum wage, the government takes into account factors such as the consumer price index, the GDP growth rate and labor productivity, he added.

    Lai also announced that the Executive Yuan has proposed a special budget of NT$93 billion to help small and medium-sized enterprises respond to international economic and trade changes.

    A single enterprise can apply for up to NT$60 million in loans, with low-interest subsidies provided to stabilize employment, he said.

    The government would also promote “AI New Ten Major Projects,” with the goal of training 500,000 artificial intelligence professionals by 2040, helping 1 million small and medium-sized enterprises complete their digital transformation, Lai said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播