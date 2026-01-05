《TAIPEI TIMES》 Chinese cyberattacks rising: NSB report

The word “cyber” is displayed on a computer motherboard in an illustration photograph taken on Oct. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

UNRELENTING:China attempted cyberattacks on Taiwan’s critical infrastructure 2.63 million times per day last year, up from 1.23 million in 2023, the NSB said

By Huang Ching-hsuan and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

China’s cyberarmy has long engaged in cyberattacks against Taiwan’s critical infrastructure, employing diverse and evolving tactics, the National Security Bureau （NSB） said yesterday, adding that cyberattacks on critical energy infrastructure last year increased 10-fold compared with the previous year.

The NSB yesterday released a report titled Analysis on China’s Cyber Threats to Taiwan’s Critical Infrastructure in 2025, outlining the number of cyberattacks, major tactics and hacker groups.

Taiwan’s national intelligence community identified a large number of cybersecurity incidents last year, the bureau said in a statement.

China’s cyberarmy last year launched an average of 2.63 million intrusion attempts per day targeting Taiwan’s critical infrastructure — a 6 percent increase compared with 2024, it said.

Taiwan saw an average of 2.46 million intrusion attempts per day in 2024, up from 1.23 million in 2023, the report showed.

The intrusion attempts spanned across nine primary sectors: administration and agencies; energy, communications and transmission; transportation; emergency rescue and hospitals; water resources; finance; science parks; industrial parks; and food, it said.

According to the report, the most significant increases in cyberattacks occurred in the energy sector at 1,000 percent greater than 2024 levels, while the emergency rescue and hospitals sector saw a 54 percent increase.

The report also outlined four major tactics employed by China’s cyberarmy, namely hardware and software vulnerability exploitation, distributed denial-of-service （DDoS）, social engineering, and supply chain attacks.

First, attacks exploiting hardware and software vulnerabilities accounted for 57 percent of China’s hacking operations, underscoring China’s growing efforts to bolster the operational capacity of vulnerability weaponization, the bureau said.

It has leveraged the software and hardware vulnerabilities of information and communications technology （ICT） equipment manufactured by international suppliers or those involved in government procurement joint supply contracts, the report said.

Chinese hackers targeted ICT equipment with unpatched vulnerabilities to circumvent identity verification and gain administrative access to steal classified data, it added.

Second, regarding DDoS attacks, which accounted for 21 percent, China’s cyberarmy uses a large number of botnets to send high-frequency connection requests simultaneously to try to compromise the operations of external networks in Taiwan’s critical infrastructure, the bureau said.

This approach intends to delay or paralyze Taiwan’s critical infrastructure’s services, and therefore impact Taiwanese’s daily lives, it added.

Third, for social engineering attacks, which accounted for 18 percent, China’s cyberarmy poses as business contacts of its targets and sending phishing e-mails to deceive specific targets to click on malicious links and open malicious attached files, the bureau said.

Chinese hackers might also employ the ClickFix technique to fabricate error messages or update requirements, it added.

These techniques aim to trick the targets into activating malware that would give the attacker elevated system permissions, it said.

Fourth, for supply chain attacks, which accounted for 4 percent, China’s cyberarmy tries to infiltrate the networks of suppliers of Taiwan’s critical infrastructure as well as their cooperative enterprises, the bureau said.

By conducting identity-theft to cover illegal activities, Chinese hackers would seize those targets’ shared systems, system upgrades and equipment maintenance to implant and spread malware among Taiwan’s critical infrastructure, it said.

The report also outlined the top five Chinese hacker groups, namely BlackTech （黑科技）, Flax Typhoon （亞麻颱風）, Mustang Panda （野馬熊貓）, APT41, and UNC3886.

The hacker groups launched cyberattacks against Taiwan’s critical infrastructure focusing on five primary sectors, including energy, healthcare, communications and transmission, administration and agencies, as well as technology, the bureau said.

The hacking methods included intensive probing of network equipment and industrial control systems of Taiwan’s energy companies and implantation of malware, it said.

The threat actors also employed ransomware to compromise the operations of major hospitals and sold data stolen from medical institutions on dark Web forums, it said, adding that at least 20 cases were identified last year.

Cybersecurity agencies and intelligence services across the Indo-Pacific region, NATO and the EU repeatedly identified China as a primary source of global cybersecurity threats, the bureau said.

China has fully integrated military, intelligence, industrial and technological capabilities across public and private sectors to enhance the depth of intrusion and operational stealth of its external cyberattacks through a wide range of tactics and techniques, it said.

In response to China’s cyberthreats, the NSB pledged to continue to work with the national intelligence community and relevant government agencies through the established joint defense and reporting mechanisms on information security to report and address China’s cyberattacks as quickly as possible.

The NSB said it last year convened information security dialogues and technical conferences with more than 30 countries worldwide.

The bureau said it strives to obtain timely intelligence on attack patterns of China’s cyberarmy by cooperating closely with international friends and allies.

Through international cooperation networks on information security, the NSB conducts joint investigations into malicious relay nodes, thereby supporting government decisionmaking and response preparedness, in addition to further enhancing the overall resilience and capacity of Taiwan’s critical infrastructure protection, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

A bar chart shows the growth of Chinese cyberattacks against Taiwan’s critical infrastructure in nine sectors last year. Photo courtesy of the National Security Bureau

A pie chart shows the distribution of Chinese hacking tactics against Taiwan’s critical infrastructure last year. Photo courtesy of the National Security Bureau

