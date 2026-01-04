為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Postal service releases Lunar New Year designs

    2026/01/04 03:00
    Chunghwa Post's red envelopes featuring the upcoming Year of the Horse are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    Chunghwa Post’s red envelopes featuring the upcoming Year of the Horse are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    By Tsai Yun-jung, Wu Liang Yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

    Chunghwa Post has unveiled red envelopes for gift-giving during the upcoming Year of the Horse and new editions of postage stamps for the new year.

    Envelopes bearing the zodiac sign of the horse would be sold in sets of three envelopes, one red and two yellow, for NT$15 per set, the state-owned postal service said on Friday.

    One design bears the word “gallantry” and features a horse in profile and another bears the word “momentum” and features a running horse casting a backward glance, it said.

    In a statement last week, the postal service revealed a new edition of Taiwanese mountain flower-themed post stamps, following the original issue in 2021 and second edition in 2023.

    The mountain flower stamps featuring grass-of-Parnassus, Tataga’s thistle, Ranunculus formosa-montanus and Codonopsis kawakamii, enter circulation next Friday.

    Stamps in the set would have a value of NT$8, NT$9 or NT$20, depending on the stamp.

    The stamps would be available at post offices, the Postage Museum’s locations across Taiwan, and the postal service’s Web site at https://stamp.post.gov.tw.

    The postal service is additionally releasing commemorative stamps celebrating Taipei Dongyuan Elementary School’s championship in the 2025 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beginning in February. The Williamsport stamps would have a value of NT$12.

    The comparative stamps for the 60th anniversary of Fo Guang Shan Temple with value of NT$8 or NT$15, and the 130th anniversary of the postal service with a value of NT$15, would be issued in March.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Stamps marking the 60th anniversary of Fo Guang Shan Temple are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    Stamps marking the 60th anniversary of Fo Guang Shan Temple are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    Stamps themed with Taiwanese mountain flowers are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    Stamps themed with Taiwanese mountain flowers are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    Stamps celebrating Taipei Dongyuan Elementary School's championship in last year's Little League World Series are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

    Stamps celebrating Taipei Dongyuan Elementary School’s championship in last year’s Little League World Series are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chunghwa Post

