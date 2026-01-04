《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan honors man killed fighting Taipei attacker

Messages in memory of Yu Chia-chang are pictured at a memorial service in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Kan Meng-lin, Taipei Times

By Gan Meng-lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan yesterday honored Yu Chia-chang （余家昶）, who was killed fighting a knife-wielding attacker near Taipei Main Station during last month’s mass stabbing, as officials paid respects at a memorial.

Yu, a 57-year-old man from Taoyuan, was credited with tackling the perpetrator during the Dec. 19 attack, in an act that officials said saved many lives.

Three people were killed and 11 injured in the attack, and the alleged attacker, Chang Wen （張文）, fell to his death while being pursued by police.

Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Mark Ho （何志偉） yesterday presented a presidential commendation to Yu’s family and draped the national flag over Yu’s coffin at the man’s service in the city-run Huai Ai Funeral Parlor.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） and Taoyuan Mayor Simon Chang （張善政） presented mayoral commendations to the family.

Yu’s daughter bid a tearful farewell to her father, saying: “People call you a hero but I wish you were not.”

Taipei City Council Speaker Tai Shi-chin （戴錫欽） told reporters at the service that Taiwanese across the nation have sought to express their gratitude to Yu’s sacrifice.

Nearly 590 messages for Yu left on the memorial wall in the Taipei MRT’s Zhongshan Station would be burned with his remains after being preserved digitally, out of respect for the family’s wishes, he said.

The wall, which had been moved to the funeral home, could be viewed during the service, as were numerous wreaths from people across Taiwan.

