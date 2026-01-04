《TAIPEI TIMES》 MND warns over budget issue

Soldiers take part in a drill in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

‘UNEXECUTABLE’:Twenty-one percent of the total funding would not be spent as planned if lawmakers do not act, harming procurement and maintenance, it said

By Chen Cheng-yu, Chen Yun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

If the Legislative Yuan fails to pass the defense budget, up to NT$78 billion （US$2.48 billion） — accounting for 21 percent of the budget — would not be allocated according to schedule, the Ministry of National Defense （MND） said, adding that it would hamper deterrence capabilities, asymmetric warfare capabilities and protection of combat personnel.

The Executive Yuan not preparing next year’s budget for military and police pay has triggered dissatisfaction from the opposition parties, which hold a majority in the legislature, leading to the budget not being assigned to legislative committees for further review.

In a report to the legislature ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of the Finance Committee, the ministry said that this year’s defense expenditure budget is NT$561.4 billion, an increase of NT$87.5 billion from last year.

If the overall budget bill is not passed this session, NT$78 billion would be affected, a ministry official said.

Excluding legally obligated personnel expenses, 21 percent of the funds would not be allocated as planned, making it difficult to complete equipment procurement, maintenance, and full replenishment of fuel and ammunition within the year, the official said.

Its priorities for funding include deterrence capabilities, asymmetric capabilities, protection of combat personnel and care for service members, they said.

Without the full budget allocation, NT$4.3 billion of planned funding would be affected, including basic operational funds for units, increasing childbirth subsidies to NT$100,000 per child and maintenance of living quarters, the ministry said.

Military units operate differently from regular government agencies, it said, adding that new weapons development programs, new purchases of weapons systems or newly constructed military facilities cannot proceed without the legal procedures in place.

Separately, a defense official urged the Legislative Yuan to pass the defense budget, citing Taiwan’s strategic importance as a gateway of the first island chain.

The US last month published its National Security Strategy and Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China.

The documents present a clear US strategic picture concerning Taiwan as vital to controlling the first island chain, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The US and its allies must defend Taiwan to check China’s expansionist ambitions, as the nation’s fall would all but guarantee the fall of the first island chain, they said.

That might fatally compromise the integrity of the second island chain, they said.

Washington emphasized that the US does not seek to dominate China, but would not allow any state in the Indo-Pacific region to dominate the US or its allies, they said.

The language showed that control over the first island chain is core to the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy, the official said.

The US sees Taiwan’s proposed defense budget as an attempt to tailor the force structure to meet specific threats in the national security environment, they said.

As a focal point for the threat emanating from China, Taiwan should ask “how” to improve its defensive capabilities, not whether it should, the official said, adding that the US documents specifically called on Taiwan to spend more on defense.

Taiwan has an obligation to contribute to the collective deterrence against China’s attempt to dominate the first island chain, which is in Taiwan’s interest as well as the common interests of the US and its allies, they added.

Lawmakers concerned with the cost or implementation of specific budget items should allow the defense spending bills to enter the review mechanisms so their concerns can be addressed, the official said.

The special defense budget consists of packaged items to build key asymmetric capabilities and resilience, without which Taiwan would be unable to respond to the threat from Chinese military power, they added.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法