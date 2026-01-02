為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Mataian River gets temporary bridge

    2026/01/02 03:00
    Vehicles drive on a temporary steel bridge over the Mataian River in Hualien County after it opened to traffic yesterday. Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times

    Vehicles drive on a temporary steel bridge over the Mataian River in Hualien County after it opened to traffic yesterday. Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times

    ON TIME: The contractor, which also built New Taipei City’s Danjiang Bridge, also began work on a new permanent bridge on Wednesday according to schedule

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    A temporary steel bridge over the Mataian River （馬太鞍溪） in Hualien County opened for traffic yesterday after the original bridge was destroyed by flooding on Sept. 23 last year.

    The bridge is an important passage connecting Fonglin （鳳林） and Guangfu （光復） townships.

    Torrential rain brought by the outer rainbands of Typhoon Ragasa led to the collapse of a barrier lake along the Mataian River, killing 18 people and causing massive infrastructure damage, including the bridge over the river.

    The temporary bridge, which features one through lane and one slow lane in each direction, opened for traffic at 10am, one month earlier than initially scheduled.

    Construction of a new permanent bridge also began on Wednesday.

    The deck of the new bridge is to be 9m higher than the old bridge to enhance its disaster-resistant capabilities, the Highway Bureau said.

    Northbound lanes of the new bridge are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, while southbound lanes are scheduled to be completed next year, it said.

    “I have never seen such a highly efficient construction team, which helped rebuild the Nanfangao Bridge. Their professionalism and experience enabled them to make an accurate judgement on the direction of the construction,” bureau Director-General Lin Fu-shan （林福山） told a news conference in Hualien.

    By employing a hydrojet vibro hammer to install H-shaped steel piles, engineers were able to overcome the riverbed’s large boulders that had been hindering progress, Lin said.

    The bureau’s Eastern Region Branch Office said in a briefing that the construction of the 560m-long and 12m-wide steel bridge would cost about NT$430 million （US$13.68 million）, adding that the bridge would be closed when there is extremely heavy rainfall or the water level at the upper stream reaches a dangerous level.

    The construction team was managed by engineers from Shun Yun Engineering Co.

    Company president Hsieh Jin-ching （謝金清） said the team’s biggest challenge was the geological conditions in Hualien, which are very different from that on the west coast.

    “We tried to use all the tools we have to install steel piles. The hydrojet vibro hammer technique was proven to be the most efficient. We started making progress in construction after a one-week adjustment period,” Hsieh said.

    The technique uses a large amount of water to remove boulders on the riverbed to facilitate the installation of steel piles, which helps minimize wear and tear on the equipment, Hsieh said.

    The team used three sets of machinery to speed up construction, which was slightly delayed by a newly formed barrier lake along the Mataian River and arrival of Typhoon Fung-wong, he said.

    The riverbed access path, which was built before the temporary steel bridge, would be removed within one week for the Water Resources Agency to carry out dredging work, Lin said.

    The new bridge is being built by the contractor that built the Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei City and should be completed on schedule, Lin added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播