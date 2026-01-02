《TAIPEI TIMES》Stay for foreign national parents extended

A man holds an infant in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of 1986 Lee Women’s Hospital

‘FRIENDLY SOCIETY’:The changes aim to help relieve the childcare burdens of new parents and is part of Taiwan’s efforts to embrace naturalized citizens, the ministry said

By Lin Tse-yuan and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Parents of citizens naturalized through marriage can now extend their stay in Taiwan to one year to help look after grandchildren, according to new regulations that took effect yesterday.

The Ministry of the Interior （MOI） on Wednesday said the changes are in accordance with new provisions under the Regulations Governing Visiting, Residency, and Permanent Residency of Aliens （外國人停留居留及永久居留辦法）, which allows parents of naturalized citizens to extend their visit to one year if they are already on a more than 60-day stay, their daughter is pregnant or their child is caring for a baby that is younger than the age of two.

Those who qualify under the above conditions, and who have not been prohibited by authorities from getting a visa extension or issued other visa restrictions should apply for the extension before their stay reaches 180 days, the ministry said.

Many naturalized citizens and their families have limited options when it comes to childcare, as the mother needs post-partum care and must recover after birth, while their spouse has to go to work, the ministry said.

“The government is working to protect the rights of our ‘new citizens,’ so restrictions are being loosened to allow foreign national parents of ‘new citizens’ to extend their visit if they qualify under the stipulated conditions,” it said. “This change would provide the needed help, providing families with more options as they adjust in their caretaker roles, while also enabling other family members to share in the work of looking after children.”

“It can also help parents feel more at ease and have peace of mind when they head for work to secure family income and economic stability, and helps relieve the burden on parents,” it added.

Foreign national parents of women who have been naturalized through marriage applying to extend their stay in Taiwan must present an official medical document confirming their daughter’s pregnancy and their expected due date, or the Maternal Health Booklet issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, it said.

The pregnancy document must bear the stamp of a hospital or medical center, or the personal stamp and signature of a doctor within one month of a maternal health check, it added.

Foreign national parents who want to apply for an extension to help look after a grandchild younger than the age of two must present the original and a photocopy of the child’s birth certificate, household registration or other documents to prove their lineal family relationship, it said.

Allowing foreign national parents to stay longer in Taiwan is part of the nation’s efforts to embrace its new citizens, so that all families could feel the warmth of a more friendly society, the interior ministry said.

Interior ministry officials said they would monitor the progress of the new regulations, and coordinate with other ministries and agencies in implementing policies that aim to create a friendly, multicultural society, so that Taiwan’s new citizens can feel the goodwill and support of the government.

The ministry urged foreign national parents to ask about the extension and for those who qualify to apply at National Immigration Agency offices or service stations.

