    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwanese singer Denny Tsao dies at 66

    2025/12/31 03:00
    Taiwanese singer Denny Tsao’s 1983 album September Skies is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screen grab from Denny Tsao’s Facebook page

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese singer and entertainer Denny Tsao （曹西平） was found dead at his residence in New Taipei City's Sanchong District （三重） last night, local police said.

    The Sanchong Precinct said that emergency services received a report yesterday at about 10pm that Tsao had collapsed in the bedroom of his residence.

    Paramedics were dispatched and arrived at the scene at 10:27pm, where they confirmed Tsao had died, police said.

    Preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play, and the death is suspected to be due to illness or other natural causes, police said, adding that the case is to be referred to prosecutors to determine the exact cause of death.

    Tsao released his first album in 1982 and rose to prominence with hits including Wild Youth （野性的青春）, Passionate Girls （熱情的姑娘） and Love Trap （愛情陷阱）.

    He later appeared on numerous television variety shows, including Kangsi Coming （康熙來了） and Dragon Tiger Variety King （龍虎綜藝王）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

