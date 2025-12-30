《TAIPEI TIMES》Flights and shipping affected by Chinese drills

Aircraft operated by China Airlines Ltd, Eva Airways Corp and Starlux Airlines Co are pictured at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

Trips for more than 100,000 international and domestic air travelers could be disrupted as China launches a military exercise around Taiwan today, Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration （CAA） said yesterday.

The exercise could affect nearly 900 flights scheduled to enter the Taipei Flight Information Region （FIR） during the exercise window, it added.

A notice issued by the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration showed there would be seven temporary zones around the Taiwan Strait which would be used for live-fire exercises, lasting from 8am to 6pm today. All aircraft are prohibited from entering during exercise, it says.

Taipei FIR has 14 international air routes and four domestic air routes, the CAA said. Only three of the 14 international routes — R595, R583 and M750 routes to Japan — would not be affected, it said, adding that the remaining routes cannot be used during exercise.

Domestic flights to Kinmen and Lienchiang counties would be completely blocked by the exercise, while flights to Magong City （馬公）, Cimei Island （七美）, Wangan Island （望安） in Penghu County as well as to Green Island （綠島） and Orchid Island （Lanyu, 蘭嶼） would continue normal operations, the CAA said.

Approximately 857 international flights would be affected by the drill today, including 296 outbound flights, 265 inbound flights and 296 transit flights, the CAA data showed.

More than 100,000 international air travelers are estimated to be affected by the military exercise, based on the data.

Locally, 65 flights to Kinmen County and 14 flights to Lien-

chiang County would be scrubbed due to the exercise, the CAA said, as the aircraft would not be able to promptly return.

About 6,000 passengers would be affected by domestic flight disruptions, the CAA said.

Regulations by the International Civil Aviation Organization state military exercises that could potentially disrupt the use of flight routes should be announced at least seven days in advance, the CAA said, adding countries who organize exercises should communicate and coordinate practical matters with civil aviation authorities managing air traffic control over the region beforehand.

“China issued the notice only one day ahead of the military exercise, seriously contravening international regulations and customary rules related to civil aviation... and showing China’s complete disregard for aviation safety and people’s lives,” the CAA said, condemning the act.

Taiwan’s air traffic controllers would guide aircraft to bypass danger zones and take alternative flight routes to ensure safety, CAA said, adding it would coordinate air traffic management measures with neighboring flight regions.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel today should check with the airline about the status of their flight before leaving for airports, it added.

The Port and Maritime Bureau said its assessment of the sea space designated for the exercises is that the military operation is not expected to affect the entry and exit of vessels from Taiwan’s commercial ports. It has implemented four key measures to ensure safety, including issuing navigational warnings, monitoring vessel movements, strengthening horizontal coordination and information sharing, and closely tracking the operational status of all commercial ports.

The bureau said it has issued warnings through coastal radio stations and maritime centers, including Notices to Mariners, advising vessels to maintain a heightened lookout and take appropriate avoidance measures.

