《TAIPEI TIMES》 Warning issued after two hikers die

People hike a trail on Hsuehshan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taroko National Park Headquarters

NO SHAME IN RETREAT: Hikers should consider turning back if the weather turns bad or if they do not have sufficient equipment, the Taroko park headquarters said

By Wang Chin-yi, Peng Chien-li and Sam Garcia / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Two people died of hypothermia over the weekend while hiking on Hsuehshan （雪山）, prompting park authorities to remind hikers to bring proper equipment and consider their physical condition before setting out in the cold weather.

Temperatures dropped over the weekend, bringing snow to high altitudes in Shei-pa National Park.

One hiker, surnamed Lin （林）, who on Friday was traveling with a group of six along the Hsuehshan west ridge trail, lost consciousness due to hypothermia and died, the Shei-pa National Park Headquarters said.

On Saturday, another hiker, surnamed Tien （田）, in a group of five on the southeast of the west peak also died after developing hypothermia, the park said.

Miaoli’s Fifth Disaster Relief and Rescue Brigade Captain Yang Li-pin （楊力品） yesterday said they received the report about Lin at 2:53pm and sent rescue personnel.

Using a helicopter for rescue was impossible due to the weather, so two teams of eight were dispatched over the following days, Yang added.

The mountain trails are difficult to traverse due to ice and rain, so rescuers would not be able to reach Lin until about noon today, he said.

Search and rescue in remote mountainous areas is extremely difficult, as ground personnel cannot easily get there, communication is poor and weather conditions can prevent helicopters from helping, Taroko National Park Headquarters said.

Hikers must prepare all equipment necessary for the snowy conditions and assess their own physical condition, as well as the risks of hiking, the Taroko park headquarters said.

Hiking in snowy weather requires ice axes, crampons, helmets, and warm, waterproof clothes, in addition to standard supplies such as food, headlamps, batteries, mobile phones and maps, it said.

Hikers should know how to use their equipment, ensure they have enough sleep and are physically fit, it said, adding that they also need to carefully choose their hiking companions.

They should avoid dangerous areas such as cliffs, icy or slippery terrain and areas where rocks might fall, it said.

As high-altitude trails have poor reception, hikers should have a satellite communication device and install the park’s hiking app, Taroko park headquarters said.

Hikers should consider turning back if the weather is bad, if they realize that their equipment is insufficient or if they have health concerns, it said, adding that retreating is not giving up, but a brave decision to protect oneself.

Shei-pa park deputy head Hsu Chia-hsiang （許嘉祥） said hiking is not just about having all the right equipment, it also involves risk assessment and deciding if it would be better to turn back.

If the weather turns bad during long and remote hikes, there are few shelters and limited emergency response options, Hsu said, adding that that hikers must plan for the worst scenario.

During winter, hikers should cooperate with gear checks and safety guidance conducted by park staff and volunteers at trailheads, Shei-pa park headquarters said.

People must act within their abilities, plan carefully and work together to protect everyone’s safety during winter hikes, it added.

