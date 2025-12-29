《TAIPEI TIMES》 DPP legislators propose security bills

Police officers guard the entrance to the Legislative Yuan in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times

‘GRAY ZONE’:The proposed revisions would prohibit anyone from engaging with organizations related to hostile forces if their actions could endanger national security

By Chen Yu-fu and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） lawmakers have proposed amendments to the Anti-Infiltration Act （反滲透法） to address financial flows of “gray zone actors” and counter Beijing’s efforts to infiltrate Taiwan by funding local social media influencers for “united front” propaganda.

Draft revisions proposed by DDP Legislator Lin I-chin （林宜瑾） and 19 others would introduce the legal designation of “gray zone actors” and mandate that such actors proactively disclose their funding sources.

Those who fail to file disclosures or submit false information would face up to three years in prison and fines of up to NT$5 million （US$158,957）.

Current restrictions under the act apply primarily during election or referendum periods, people familiar with the matter said.

DPP lawmakers proposed amendments to specify criminal liabilities under the law, aiming to better enforce the principle of transparency in political funding and prevent infiltration sources from conducting “united front” propaganda and activities through “gray zone actors,” sources said.

Under the draft amendments, “gray zone actors” are defined as people or groups who meet at least one of four criteria:

First, those who repeatedly participate in politically motivated “united front” activities organized by specific organizations affiliated with foreign hostile forces.

Second, those who act as intermediaries to facilitate others’ participation in such activities.

Third, those who engage in propaganda activities that echo the political objectives of such organizations.

Fourth, those who mediate others’ participation in such propaganda activities.

The draft stipulates that those who directly or indirectly receive funding from infiltration sources, as well as from people or groups determined by the Ministry of Justice or prosecutors to fall under Article 2-3 of the Anti-Infiltration Act — namely those classified as “gray zone actors” — must report the sources of their activity funding to the ministry.

It proposed a new article 9-2 that would stipulate penalties of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$5 million for three offenses.

First, “gray zone actors” who accept direct or indirect funding from infiltration sources, but fail to report or deliberately file false reports.

Second, those who evade, obstruct or refuse inspections conducted by the Ministry of Justice or prosecutors.

Third, any person who, under the instruction, commission or funding of infiltration sources, donates activity funds to “gray zone” actors.

The amendments are intended to ensure the effectiveness of the disclosure system, the bill says.

“Gray zone” actors who fail to comply with reporting requirements, submit false reports or obstruct official inspections should bear criminal responsibility, it says.

The draft also explicitly prohibits any person from donating funds to “gray zone actors” under the instruction, commission or funding of infiltration sources, with penalties aimed at cutting off indirect financing channels used by infiltration sources through intermediaries.

Separately, DPP Legislators Hsu Fu-kuei （徐富癸） and Shen Fa-hui （沈發惠） have proposed amendments to the National Security Act （國家安全法） to address gaps in penalties for participating in organizations affiliated with foreign hostile forces or facilitating them.

The proposed revisions would prohibit anyone from initiating, funding, hosting, manipulating, directing or developing organizations for foreign countries — including China, Hong Kong, Macau and other foreign hostile forces, or organizations established or substantially controlled by them — if such actions could endanger national security or social stability.

Additionally, for active or retired military personnel, public servants and public school teachers who were convicted in a first trial of crimes including civil disturbance or treason under the Criminal Code, offenses against the allegiance to the nation under the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces （陸海空軍刑法） and contraventions of specified provisions of the Anti-Infiltration Act, their monthly retirement benefits would be immediately halved.

