    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Calendar features Pingtung firefighters

    2025/12/28 03:00
    A 2026 calendar featuring a Pingtung County firefighter is pictured. Photo: Pingtung Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services

    A 2026 calendar featuring a Pingtung County firefighter is pictured. Photo: Pingtung Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services

    By Lo Hsin-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Pingtung Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services has released calendars for the new year featuring its firefighters to promote disaster awareness and highlight that firefighters are ready to respond around the clock.

    The bureau said on Friday that the theme of the 2026 calendar is “balance,” juxtaposing firefighters’ demanding profession with their off-duty lives by featuring actual firefighters as models in emergency gear and everyday attire, highlighting that firefighters are on standby all the time, but are also part of the public.

    The calendar aims to challenge stereotypes about the profession and raise public awareness of the sacrifices firefighters make and the hardships they endure, the bureau said.

    One hundred calendars are available to win in a raffle held by the bureau, and the public is encouraged to participate by commenting on the bureau’s social media page, tagging a friend and inviting them to share the event, it said.

    By completing both steps, leaving a comment and sharing, people will be eligible for the raffle, which ends at midnight on New Year’s Day, the bureau said.

    It is hoped the raffle and calendar offers would help close the distance between the public and firefighters, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

