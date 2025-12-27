為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Snow falls on Yushan and Hehuanshan

    2025/12/27 03:00
    A snowman is pictured on Hehuanshan in Nantou County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Line group Taiwan Snow Chasing Group

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Snow fell on Yushan （Jade Mountain, 玉山） yesterday morning as a continental cold air mass sent temperatures below freezing on Taiwan’s tallest peak, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said.

    Snowflakes were seen on Yushan’s north peak from 6:28am to 6:38am, but they did not fully cover the ground and no accumulation was recorded, the CWA said.

    As of 7:42am, the lowest temperature recorded across Taiwan was minus-5.5°C at Yushan’s Fengkou observatory and minus-4.7°C at the Yushan observatory, CWA data showed.

    On Hehuanshan （合歡山） in Nantou County, a low of 1.3°C was recorded at 6:39pm, when ice pellets fell at Songsyue Lodge （松雪樓）, a ski training center.

    Snow accumulation totaled 2mm, CWA data showed.

    The Sihsiu Taoshan （四秀桃山屋） hut area had accumulated 4cm of snow, the data showed.

    The Snow Management Office urged hikers to bring snow gear to help ensure their safety.

    The Highway Administration implemented road controls, requiring vehicles to have snow chains to use the Kunyang （昆陽） section of Provincial Highway 14A and the Dayuling （大禹嶺） section of Provincial Highway 8.

    In low-lying areas of the country, the lowest temperature recorded early yesterday was 10.1°C in New Taipei City’s Shihding District （石碇）, followed by 10.3°C in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District （楊梅）, the data showed.

    Cold surge advisories for areas in northern Taiwan and Kinmen County were issued yesterday morning, including an “orange” alert for parts of New Taipei City and Yilan County, warning of possible sustained temperatures below 10°C, while a “yellow” alert was issued for Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County and Kinmen, indicating that temperatures would dip below 10°C.

    Temperatures yesterday ranged from 10 to 16°C in northern Taiwan, 11 to 20°C in central areas, 13 to 24°C in the south and 12 to 23°C in the east, the agency said.

    They would rebound slightly over the weekend, with highs reaching 20 to 23°C in northern Taiwan and 25 to 26°C in southern regions, it said.

    At night and in the early morning, temperatures are forecast to hit lows of 10 to 12°C in the north, 12 to 13°C in central Taiwan and 15°C in the south, it added.

    圖
    圖
    熱門推播