為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Childcare workers urge rethink on camera rules

    2025/12/27 03:00
    People hold placards and dolls at a news conference outside the Legislaive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    People hold placards and dolls at a news conference outside the Legislaive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    CLOUD CONCERNS: The privacy of children would be a big worry if surveillance data are to be uploaded to the Internet, protesters said at the Legislative Yuan

    By Lee Wen-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Representatives of childcare workers yesterday called on lawmakers to abandon planned rules that would require surveillance footage of their facilities to be uploaded to the cloud, citing privacy and dignity concerns.

    Article 30 of the draft childcare services bill says that to ensure the safety of children and to preserve evidence, childcare facilities must install surveillance systems, ensure that the system would not be tampered with or damaged, and keep data on-site for at least 30 days in encrypted form, with copies of the footage uploaded to a cloud server established and maintained by the local government.

    The bill says that the data must be uploaded to a government server to preserve evidence that would help establish facts in childcare abuse cases, as well as clarifying matters for parents and childcare service operators.

    Industry representatives protested against the planned rules outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday.

    Chinese United General Association of Maternity, Infant, and Childcare and Education director-general Chiang Shu-jung （蔣叔融） told the rally that uploading footage of children to the cloud in an age of rampant cyberattacks was a deeply concerning plan.

    It is outrageous that a small group of people have unilaterally made the decision to require that the footage be uploaded, Chiang said, adding that the privacy of the children would be compromised.

    Legislation that deals with surveillance footage must guarantee the privacy of children, help establish a professional, respectful and friendly childcare industry, improve the internal management and professionalism of childcare facilities, and establish a bilateral agreement and a code of conduct regarding such footage, Chiang said.

    A mother of five, surnamed Chen （陳）, said that the proposed policy would discourage parents from sending their children to care facilities due to concerns that their children’s privacy would be breached.

    Representatives of New Taipei City facilities said that the municipal government employs a significant number of male childcare staff and parents of girls often ask that male staff be excluded from diaper-changing duties for their children.

    Parents are already distrustful of personnel, so they would not be comfortable with footage going online, the representatives said, adding that even Taiwanese jails do not mandate the preservation of footage for 30 days.

    The bill was proposed following the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child known as Kai Kai （剴剴） on Dec. 24, 2023, allegedly due to long-term abuse at the hands of carers.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播