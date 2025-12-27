《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s Hsu signs for Hawks

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks chief baseball officer Kenji Johjima, left, presents Hsu Jo-hsi with a cap at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

THREE-YEAR DEAL: The Hawks said that Hsu Jo-hsi’s addition to the team was a ‘very good Christmas gift’ and they are sure they can help him realize his potential

/ Staff writer, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwanese pitcher Hsu Jo-hsi has joined the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, the Nippon Professional Baseball （NPB） champions, on a three-year contract.

Hawks general manager Sugahiko Mikasa announced the deal at a news conference in Taipei yesterday, saying it was a three-year agreement reached via the posting system, but he declined to disclose the specific financial details.

However, a Hawks inside source told the Central News Agency that under the contract, the 25-year-old right-hander might pull in a total of up to US$15 million per year.

Hsu is to receive basic pay of US$10 million, including a US$1 million signing bonus and a minimum annual salary of US$3 million, and could be eligible for an additional US$5 million in performance-based bonuses, the source said.

In addition, the Hawks are to pay a US$2 million posting fee to the Wei Chuan Dragons, Hsu’s former team in the Chinese Professional Baseball League （CPBL）, the source added.

It is the second consecutive year that a Taiwanese pitcher has moved directly from the CPBL to the NPB.

Hsu, who drew attention for clocking 153kph as a high-school pitcher, was selected by the Wei Chuan Dragons as the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

He made a sensational professional debut in March 2021, striking out 11 batters across just 3-2/3 innings.

Last season, he tossed 114 innings in 19 starts and fanned 120 batters with a 2.05 ERA, the lowest among all Taiwanese players.

Hsu declared international free agency in late October and was pursued by several teams in both the NPB and Major League Baseball.

Hsu is to wear the No. 18 jersey, a number he said is a source of motivation, as it is usually reserved for “aces” in Japanese baseball culture.

At yesterday’s news conference, Hsu said that during a visit to the Hawks’ facilities, he was deeply impressed by the organization’s comprehensive resources.

“No matter what type of training you require, they provide immediate and accurate support,” he said.

Hawks officials said Hsu’s addition to the team was a “very good Christmas gift” and they are confident that their system can help him fully realize his potential.

Hawks chief baseball officer Kenji Johjima said that Hsu would be given ample time to adjust to his new environment during his first season and would not be rushed into heavy usage.

Hsu, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, said that he would try his best “to vie for a spot in the starting rotation as soon as possible.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法