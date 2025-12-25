為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sra Kacaw indicted over alleged illicit payment scheme

    2025/12/25 03:00
    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Sra Kacaw speaks to reporters before attending a legislative session yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Sra Kacaw speaks to reporters before attending a legislative session yesterday. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Sra Kacaw has been indicted for allegedly receiving NT$7.11 million （US$225,858） in bribes between 2020 and 2023, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday.

    According to the indictment document, Sra Kacaw, who is Amis, was charged with contravening the Anti-Corruption Act （貪污治罪條例） and the Money Laundering Control Act （洗錢防制法） for pocketing the illicit funds from nine businessmen from the green energy, real estate and customs brokerage industries.

    His office assistant, Chang Teng-lung （張騰龍）, was also charged, while eight of the nine businessmen were each given a two-year deferred prosecution, and are required to pay fines ranging from NT$700,000 to NT$2 million and attend education classes about the law.

    The charge against the other businessman was not pursued as he has already died, prosecutors said.

    The indictment said that Sra Kacaw had been elected four times as a lawmaker and should have known better.

    Instead, the legislator from Hualien County took bribes from businessmen and pressured government agencies to help them, prosecutors said.

    Sra Kacaw’s actions “caused serious harm to fairness and integrity, and undermined the country’s constitutional system, democracy and rule of law,” prosecutors said.

    They are seeking a jail term of more than 10 years for the lawmaker.

    The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office launched an investigation in the second half of last year into allegations that Sra Kacaw had received money from businessmen via his assistant beginning in December 2020.

    Those who paid bribes were named special assistants to the lawmaker in a bid to promote their businesses, while Sra Kacaw and Chang provided assistance to them by coordinating with government agencies.

    After Chang was detained in July 2023 in another case in which he allegedly handled bribes for an official at the Construction and Planning Administration, one of the nine businessmen took over Chang’s job to collect bribes on Sra Kacaw’s behalf.

    The funds were disguised as donations to indigenous harvest festivals, prosecutors said.

