    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Japanese official calls for closer collaboration

    2025/12/25 03:00
    From left, Japanese representatives Akihisa Nagashima, Keisuke Suzuki and Junichi Kanda attend a news conference at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    From left, Japanese representatives Akihisa Nagashima, Keisuke Suzuki and Junichi Kanda attend a news conference at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    ‘JOINT DETERRENCE’: Representative Keisuke Suzuki said that to make sure a Taiwan contingency does not happen, ‘we need to beef up our deterrence capabilities’

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Closer bilateral collaboration between Taiwan and Japan is important to enhance joint deterrence capabilities and prevent a “Taiwan contingency,” Japanese Representative Keisuke Suzuki told a news conference in Taipei yesterday as he concluded a three-day visit to the country.

    Suzuki, a former Japanese minister of justice in the Cabinet of former Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba and a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party （LDP）, arrived on Monday with his delegation.

    They met with President William Lai （賴清德）, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安）.

    “We exchanged views concerning ways to enhance Japan-Taiwan relations, and touched on issues relating to the latest regional situations,” Suzuki said via an interpreter.

    “We have concluded that to make sure a Taiwan contingency does not happen, we need to beef up our deterrence capabilities,” he said, without elaborating.

    Asked whether he discussed ways to enhance bilateral defense cooperation during the meetings in Taipei, Suzuki did not give a direct answer.

    He refused to disclose details of his talks with Taiwanese officials, saying only that both sides agreed to work closely to uphold regional peace and stability.

    Japanese representatives Akihisa Nagashima, a former special adviser to Ishiba, and Junichi Kanda, a former vice minister of justice, both of the LDP, were also members of the delegation.

    Their visit came as Tokyo and Beijing spar over remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Japan’s potential response to a “Taiwan contingency.”

    Takaichi said that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would count as a situation threatening Japan’s survival and thus could warrant a military response from Tokyo, which drew an angry reaction from Beijing.

    China’s actions against Japan have included travel and study advisories, a ban on Japanese marine products and military drills.

    Nagashima told the news conference that the Taipei trip was planned months in advance and has nothing to do with the situation with China.

    Lawmakers traveling overseas to conduct exchanges would continue despite the lack of official ties between Tokyo and Taipei, he said.

