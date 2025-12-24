《TAIPEI TIMES》Expansion of free cancer screenings paying off: HPA

A physician administers a low-dose computed tomography scan at Changhua Christian Hospital in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Changhua Christian Hospital

PLAYING IT SAFE:Screenings helped 23.3 percent more people discover abnormalities early compared with last year, potentially improving health outcomes, the HPA said

By Hou Chia-yu and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Cancer screenings this year increased by 24.8 percent, helping about 71,000 people discover signs of cancer early, following the government’s expansion of the program, the Health Promotion Administration （HPA） said yesterday.

Cancer has been the leading cause of death in Taiwan for the past 43 years.

Aiming to reduce the cancer mortality rate by one-third by 2030 through early detection and treatment, the HPA on Jan. 1 expanded free screenings and subsidies for cervical, breast, colorectal and lung cancers, and added testing for human papillomavirus （HPV）.

As of Wednesday last week, a record 5.366 million people had been screened for cancer this year, an increase of 1.068 million compared with the same period last year, HPA Director-General Shen Ching-fen （沈靜芬） said in a statement.

Shen encouraged all people who are eligible to get a free screening to ensure early detection and treatment of cancer.

Screenings this year found 59,000 precancerous lesions and 12,000 cases of cancer, helping 23.3 percent more people discover abnormalities early compared with last year, HPA data showed.

The HPA urged those whose screenings showed signs of cancer to follow up with a doctor as soon as possible to ensure early treatment.

Many cancers in their early stages present without clear symptoms, making regular screenings and follow-ups the most effective defense, Shen said.

The HPA would continue to promote more preventative healthcare services, working with the government to protect people’s health, she added.

For colorectal cancer, the youngest age for screening eligibility once every two years was lowered from 50 to 45, while people aged 40 to 44 with a family history of colorectal cancer are also eligible.

For cervical cancer screenings, the eligible age for a subsidized Pap smear test once every three years was lowered from 30 to 25.

Testing for HPV — which can cause cervical cancer and cancers of the external genital organs — were added as a one-time test for women at age 35, 45 and 65.

For breast cancer screenings, subsidized mammograms once every two years are now available for women aged 40 to 74, expanded from 45 to 70.

To screen for lung cancer, eligibility for subsidized low-dose computed tomography scans once every two years are now offered to people with a family history of the disease aged 45 to 74 for men and 40 to 74 for women, expanded from 50 to 74 and 45 to 74 respectively.

The subsidies are also available for people aged 50 to 74 with a history of heavy smoking.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法