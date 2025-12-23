《TAIPEI TIMES》Man who fought Taipei attacker honored

People lay flowers near exit M7 of Taipei Main Station yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

HERO:Yu Chia-chang’s mother said she was proud of her son, who was killed after fighting a knife-wielding attacker, but that the loss had left her ‘heartbroken’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

請繼續往下閱讀...

The legislature’s Internal Administration Committee yesterday passed a motion to honor Yu Chia-chang （余家昶）, who was killed after fighting a knife-wielding attacker near Taipei Main Station on Friday last week, by enshrining him at the Taoyuan Martyrs’ Shrine.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） on Sunday said the Taipei City Government would posthumously commend Yu for his bravery, and would also assist his family in applying to the central government for a presidential commendation, with the hope that Yu could be enshrined at the Taoyuan shrine.

Lawmakers from ruling and opposition parties expressed approval for the proposal.

Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang （劉世芳） said that the ministry would respect the wishes of Yu’s family.

“Yu was originally from Taoyuan, and if the Taoyuan City Government would proceed in the same manner as it did in the case of Lin Hung-sen （林鴻森）, we are willing to provide full assistance,” she said.

An excavator company owner in Taoyuan, Lin was also known as “shovel superhero.” He was injured while taking part in rescue operations following flooding caused by the overflow of a barrier lake on Mataian River （馬太鞍溪） in Hualien County. He later died of sepsis and was enshrined at the Taoyuan Martyrs’ Shrine.

The temporary motion lawmakers passed at the committee says that Yu sacrificed his life to confront the assailant of the major premeditated murder incident that occurred near Taipei Main Station on Friday evening, significantly reducing potential casualties and saving many lives.

“In recognition of his courageous actions, and with respect for the wishes of his family, the motion calls for assistance to be provided in submitting a proposal of enshrining him at the Taoyuan Martyrs’ Shrine, through the government of Yu’s place of origin, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Praise and Commendation Act （褒揚條例）,” it says.

Separately yesterday in a media interview, Yu’s mother, surnamed Huang （黃）, said she was proud of her son, but the loss had left her “heartbroken.”

Huang, in her 80s, described Yu as a devoted son who had shown courage and a strong sense of responsibility from a young age.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法