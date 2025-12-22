《TAIPEI TIMES》 METRO RAMPAGE: Attack was more than a year in the making, police say

Taipei City Police Criminal Investigation Division Chief Lu Chun-hung, center, speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday on the progress of the investigation into knife attacks on Friday. Photo: CNA

ONLINE PREPARATIONS: The suspect in the stabbing attack bought tactical gloves, gas masks, protective shields and smoke grenades through Shopee and Ruten, police said

By Wang Kuan-jen and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The suspect in Friday’s stabbing attacks planned the rampage for more than a year, the Taipei City Police said yesterday, citing evidence that he bought smoke grenades in January and other equipment in April last year.

Twenty-seven-year-old suspect Chang Wen （張文） threw smoke grenades and stabbed people at Taipei Main Station and near Zhongshan MRT Station, killing three people and injuring at least 11. Chang jumped to his death from the sixth floor of the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi building while being pursued by police.

An electronic tablet Chang had left in a hotel room he had rented showed that he had looked up news about Cheng Chieh （鄭捷）, a 21-year-old man who killed four people and injured 23 in a stabbing attack on a Taipei MRT train in 2014.

Chang in April last year bought tactical gloves, gas masks, protective shields and industrial-grade alcohol on Shopee, and in January, he spent NT$48,000 to purchase a box of 24 smoke grenades made in China through the online trading platform Ruten, police said.

Chang reportedly told the trader who sold the grenades that he needed a large number to play survival games.

He last month purchased gasoline canisters, blowtorches, methanol and a knife sharpener, police said.

Police said they are still investigating where Chang got the knife he used in the attack.

Chang used all the grenades he bought in the attack, including 17 while passing through Taipei Main Station, two outside the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi department store, four that were found in a burned suitcase he brought and one that was a dud, police said.

Chang acted alone, police said after reviewing footage of his movements the days leading up the attack.

In the three days leading up to the attack, Chang repeatedly traveled around Zhongshan District （中山）, particularly around the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi store, conducting what police believe was reconnaissance for the attack.

Chang reportedly started renting an apartment off Gongyuan Road for just more than NT$10,000 per month starting in January, making payments on time.

After Chang was discharged from the military for drunk driving, he worked as a security guard from June 2023 to June last year, but had no reported income since.

His mother occasionally sent him money, and police plan to further investigate his finances to understand the full circumstances of the attack.

