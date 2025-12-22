為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lishan lights Taiwan’s highest Christmas trees

    2025/12/22 03:00
    Two Christmas trees are pictured at 1,956 meters above sea level in Taichung’s Lishan last night. Photo courtesy of the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Headquarters

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The nation’s two highest Christmas trees, situated at 1,956 meters above sea level in Taichung’s Lishan （梨山）, were lit last night to mark the winter solstice, accompanied by a concert, said the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Headquarters.

    To mark the opening of the light installations, the plaza in front of the Lishan Guest House hosted performances by singers Nasi （李芷婷）, Abus （阿布絲）, Rock Mom （肉克媽媽）, and local band Mix Mountain Goats （山羊樂團）.

    The illuminated 28-meter-tall cedar trees -- dubbed the “Christmas Trees above the Clouds” -- are to light up with meteor-shower-like lights for three minutes every half hour each night through Jan. 25, 2026, creating what organizers described as an “enchanting alpine atmosphere,” said the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Headquarters.

    The installations are part of the 2025 Lishan-Guguan Light Art Festival, which is being held for its fifth winter season, it said.

    The Guguan part of the festival runs from Nov. 29 to Jan. 11, 2026, featuring hot springs and walkways, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

