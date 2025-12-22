為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Arms purchases shifting focus and weapons mix

    2025/12/22 03:00
    US President Donald Trump gestures as he makes an announcement about lowering the cost of drug prices in Washington on Dec. 19. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

    US President Donald Trump gestures as he makes an announcement about lowering the cost of drug prices in Washington on Dec. 19. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

    BEACHHEAD DENIAL:Rather than more fighters or naval vessels, the most recent arms buy is aimed at defanging a potential amphibious assault before it can get ashore

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter, with CNA

    The defense package approved by Washington for sale to Taiwan on Wednesday last week includes weapons that have demonstrated their effectiveness in destroying Russian tanks and command posts in the Russia-Ukraine war, signaling a strategic shift from the defense of Taiwan toward preventing a Chinese People’s Liberation Army landing, a Nikkei Asia report quoted a retired US military officer as saying,

    The package, worth US$11.1 billion, contains 82 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems （HIMARS）, 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems （ATACMS）, 60 self-propelled howitzers, 60 carrier ammunition tracked vehicles, 1,050 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles and related equipment as well as 1,545 TOW anti-tank missiles and ALTIUS-700M kamikaze drones.

    This is US President Donald Trump’s second arms sale to Taiwan during his second term.

    The weapons in this package are significantly different from those that Taipei had tended to procure before, such as advanced models of fighter jets and warships.

    “This package is full of weapons that will make a Chinese [landing] on Taiwan difficult to execute and sustain,” retired US Navy rear admiral Mark Montgomery said.

    The combination of long-range precision-guided fires such as ATACMS and HIMARS, and closer-range weapons such as howitzers, Javelin and TOW missiles “will place Chinese at risk,” said Montgomery, who is a senior fellow at the Washington think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

    “The UAVs [uncrewed aerial vehicles] will assist both in preventing Chinese forces from getting ashore and maneuvering once ashore,” he said, adding that Chinese ground forces would face greater risks should Taiwan obtain more counter-intervention munitions.

    The Nikkei Asia report also quoted an anonymous US government source, saying there are two major reasons for Taiwan’s shift in priorities. One is former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022 being followed by China’s military drills, and the other is the successes and failures of Ukraine’s defense against Russian invasion, the source said.

    The second arms sale approved by the Trump administration features a broader range of weapons and is larger in overall scale compared with the first package announced last month, which included the sale of spare and repair parts for F-16 jets, C-130 transport aircraft and Taiwan’s indigenous fighter planes, worth US$330 million.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播