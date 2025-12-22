為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOTC to amend road rules

    2025/12/22 03:00
    People walk across a pedestrian crossing in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    

    By Wu Liang-yi and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

    The Ministry of Transportation and Communications （MOTC） has previewed proposed amendments to the Road and Traffic Safety Training Regulations （道路交通安全講習辦法） and Road Traffic Safety Rules （道路交通安全規則） to tackle problems caused by people driving without a license.

    The new measures are to be launched either at the end of next month or early February next year, Department of Public Transportation and Supervision Director-General Hu Ti-chi （胡迪琦） said.

    The ministry proposed amendments to the two regulations after the legislature in October passed amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例） that raised the fines for driving a motor vehicle or riding a motorcycle without a valid license. The ministry has also adjusted the license management policy following a series of major traffic incidents, requiring drivers who repeatedly contravene traffic regulations to take defensive driving courses.

    Under the October amendments, unlicensed motorcyclists face fines ranging from NT$18,000 to NT$36,000, while unlicensed car drivers face fines of NT$36,000 to NT$60,000.

    Police would also be required to impound the vehicle on the spot.

    The amendments to the regulations would require unlicensed drivers who contravene traffic regulations to take driving safety courses.

    Meanwhile, repeated drunk driving offenders would be ordered to take 15 hours of driving safety courses, up from 12 hours, the ministry said, adding that the new policy is to be implemented in September next year.

    The maximum number of days for driving safety courses would be extended to three days from two days, based on the amendments.

    The amendments to the Road Traffic Safety Rules stipulate that people whose driver’s licenses have been revoked, canceled or suspended, or who are barred from obtaining a license for a certain period or for life, are not permitted to drive in Taiwan using licenses issued by other countries and regions, nor are they allowed to convert them to a Taiwanese license.

    The measure aims to prevent drivers from circumventing regulations using reciprocal agreements on licenses signed with other countries, the ministry said.

    In addition, in line with amendments promulgated by President William Lai （賴清德） last month, the ministry said it is revising pedestrian-related rules.

    Pedestrians must immediately yield to emergency vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles when their sirens are heard, and must not obstruct traffic, it said.

    Those already crossing the road should finish crossing as quickly as possible without impeding vehicles, while those who have not yet started must wait, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

