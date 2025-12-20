《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sea to sky: new terminal honors ocean around us

Travelers wait in the newly completed north concourse of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Dec. 1. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

WAVES AND CLOUDS: Taoyuan airport’s new terminal recalls the geography and the seas around Taiwan with its innovative design and construction

By Wu Liang-yi and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The main building and south concourse of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s new Terminal 3 feature a spacious interior design and an exterior inspired by Taiwan’s seas, Taoyuan International Airport Corp chairman Yang Wei-fuu （楊偉甫） said in an interview published yesterday.

Yang spoke with the Chinese-language Liberty Times （sister paper of the Taipei Times） ahead of the official opening of the new terminal’s north concourse on Thursday next week.

The north concourse was built first because its location and layout were straightforward to

construct, Yang said.

The main building and south concourse are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The project team gained experience from completing one section first, as the north and south concourses are corresponding structures, Yang said.

“Construction methods would be refined and replicated for the south concourse, allowing construction there to proceed more quickly,” he said.

There are still 13 boarding gates to be completed in Terminal 3, five in the main terminal and eight in the south concourse, he said.

Terminals 1 and 2 were built in different eras, while Terminal 3 has bold designs to make it stand out, Yang said.

For example, the gates in the first two terminals are all in separate spaces, but Terminal 3 features an open design with a spacious interior, he said.

The architects drew inspiration from Taiwan’s clouds and seas, with its wave-like roof requiring unique structural solutions, he said.

The design builds on Taiwan’s identity as a beautiful island nation, he added.

The terminal would be supported by 16 giant columns, each 20m tall and made with about 200 tonnes of steel, which support the roof and create a large open space, Yang said.

The design of the roof incorporates advanced temperature control, a public broadcast system and air-conditioning, he added.

He added that many passengers had very positive feedback during the trial operation of the north concourse, taking many photos.

The best photo spot in the north concourse, in his opinion, is next to Gate D18, Yang said.

“The north concourse is on the west side, and from the west side, in addition to seeing the planes, you can also see the Taiwan Strait in the distance,” he said. “The view is very expansive. It’s not just the runway and planes, but the entire landscape.”

Yang said that many airport-

exclusive products would be sold inthe north concourse.

During the trial operation, products such as Taiwanese face masks, beef noodles, pineapple cakes, coffee and more were available.

“In the future, we will offer more diverse options and multiple payment methods,” he said.

