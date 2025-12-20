為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sea to sky: new terminal honors ocean around us

    2025/12/20 03:00
    Travelers wait in the newly completed north concourse of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Dec. 1. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

    Travelers wait in the newly completed north concourse of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Dec. 1. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

    WAVES AND CLOUDS: Taoyuan airport’s new terminal recalls the geography and the seas around Taiwan with its innovative design and construction

    By Wu Liang-yi and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The main building and south concourse of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s new Terminal 3 feature a spacious interior design and an exterior inspired by Taiwan’s seas, Taoyuan International Airport Corp chairman Yang Wei-fuu （楊偉甫） said in an interview published yesterday.

    Yang spoke with the Chinese-language Liberty Times （sister paper of the Taipei Times） ahead of the official opening of the new terminal’s north concourse on Thursday next week.

    The north concourse was built first because its location and layout were straightforward to

    construct, Yang said.

    The main building and south concourse are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

    The project team gained experience from completing one section first, as the north and south concourses are corresponding structures, Yang said.

    “Construction methods would be refined and replicated for the south concourse, allowing construction there to proceed more quickly,” he said.

    There are still 13 boarding gates to be completed in Terminal 3, five in the main terminal and eight in the south concourse, he said.

    Terminals 1 and 2 were built in different eras, while Terminal 3 has bold designs to make it stand out, Yang said.

    For example, the gates in the first two terminals are all in separate spaces, but Terminal 3 features an open design with a spacious interior, he said.

    The architects drew inspiration from Taiwan’s clouds and seas, with its wave-like roof requiring unique structural solutions, he said.

    The design builds on Taiwan’s identity as a beautiful island nation, he added.

    The terminal would be supported by 16 giant columns, each 20m tall and made with about 200 tonnes of steel, which support the roof and create a large open space, Yang said.

    The design of the roof incorporates advanced temperature control, a public broadcast system and air-conditioning, he added.

    He added that many passengers had very positive feedback during the trial operation of the north concourse, taking many photos.

    The best photo spot in the north concourse, in his opinion, is next to Gate D18, Yang said.

    “The north concourse is on the west side, and from the west side, in addition to seeing the planes, you can also see the Taiwan Strait in the distance,” he said. “The view is very expansive. It’s not just the runway and planes, but the entire landscape.”

    Yang said that many airport-

    exclusive products would be sold inthe north concourse.

    During the trial operation, products such as Taiwanese face masks, beef noodles, pineapple cakes, coffee and more were available.

    “In the future, we will offer more diverse options and multiple payment methods,” he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播