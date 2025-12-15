《TAIPEI TIMES》 Presidential Hackathon winners get NT$200,000

President William Lai, front row, 10th left, gestures along with others at the Presidential Hackathon Awards Ceremony held at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

The Presidential Hackathon Awards Ceremony was held at the Presidential Office yesterday, and NT$200,000 in prize money was awarded for the first time to six local winning teams.

This is the Presidential Hackathon Awards’ eighth edition. It received 178 submissions from around the nation, of which 20 made it to the shortlist in October.

President William Lai （賴清德） said the awards recognized 41 local and 14 international submissions over the past eight years, many of which have already been incorporated into the government’s policies and people’s daily lives.

The government would also review this year’s proposals and include them in national policies, he said.

This year’s theme was “Dual Transitions, Green Growth,” as it was focused on artificial intelligence （AI）, net zero transitions and environmental sustainability, said the Ministry of Environment, which organized the event.

The Artificial Intelligence Application Public Service Innovation Award and the NT$200,000 prize given to each winning team were introduced this year to encourage the “hackathon spirit” and public participation, it said.

The winners sought to resolve societal challenges via digital or AI solutions, the ministry said, citing as an example ReSchool, which constructed an online map that could locate and integrate natural, cultural or spatial resources at schools nationwide to facilitate resource utilization and regional revitalization.

AI-Powered Green Chemistry Diagnostic Adviser built an AI-powered query system based on more than 200,000 pieces of chemical substance data, allowing companies to search for environmentally friendly alternatives to high-risk chemicals, it said.

Decarbon Strivers created building information models and digital product passports for construction materials to prioritize low-carbon materials and track their carbon footprint, from construction to demolition, the ministry said, adding that it expected the project could reduce carbon emissions from construction by 20 percent and increase construction waste recycling rate by 20 percent.

Zha Nan built a online matching platform that helps FamilyMart stores find partner companies that could recycle and repurpose coffee grounds produced at convenience stores nationwide, which amount to about 120,000 tonnes annually, it said.

The Strivers developed a mechanism for blood storage at accident hotspots and blood delivery via drones to greatly reduce the time needed for first-aid blood transfusion in remote areas, the ministry said.

CivicWorks Guardian developed an AI-powered image recognition and report system that could constantly monitor and report risks at construction sites, which not only shortens the inspection process from 30 days to eight minutes, but also enhances construction safety, it said.

International teams that won the awards this year included CropNow’s “Nest” system — which helps agricultural workers monitor crops in real time — and Beyond Hearing’s augmented-reality glasses, which allows people with hearing impairments to visualize sound locations.

India-Taipei Association Acting Director-General Vishwanjali Murlidhar Gaikwad said the event is a platform that brings together the government, industry and innovators to solve real-world problems.

“The Presidential Hackathon reflects Taiwan’s strong commitment to digital governance, to openness and citizen-centered innovation — values that deeply resonate with India’s own development trajectory and governance priorities,” she said, adding that the recognition of CropNow, an Indian company, was significant.

“This award also highlights the strengthening technology and innovation linkages between India and Taiwan,” Gaikwad said. “We look forward to deepening engagement between India and Taiwan and innovators from both societies.”

