《TAIPEI TIMES》 Vegan advocates march in Taipei

Demonstrators, including one dressed in a giant chicken suit, march in Taipei yesterday to promote veganism. Photo courtresy of the Vegan Action Network via CNA

DEMAND: The government should enact regulations in line with Austria and Germany to incorporate vegan nutrition into school meals, an advocate said

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

More than 1,000 people yesterday marched in Taipei to promote veganism, calling for legislation to incorporate vegan diets into school lunches and the national net zero emissions program.

Participants gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building for the march, which was organized by the Vegan Action Network （VAN）.

Former ambassador to Chad Chiu Chung-jen （邱仲仁）, actor Yankee Yang （楊子儀） and actress Cindy Lien （連俞涵） attended the event.

VAN member Marianne Chao （趙梅君） said that the campaign aimed to urge the government to promote vegan diets across schools and government agencies via legislation and national policies, which would help build a more vegan-friendly environment in Taiwan, and help with carbon reduction and sustainability.

Austria in its national dietary guidelines updated last year emphasized plant proteins and recommended a daily intake of at least 75 percent plant-based food, while Germany has required a minimum proportion of plant-based foods in public-sector meals, Chao said.

The Ministry of Education should enact regulations in line with Austria and Germany to incorporate vegan nutrition into school meals, as well as promoting sustainable food education and dietary guidelines, she said.

VAN member Huang Yu-ying （黃鈺?） said she shifted to a vegan diet more than two decades ago, when she said she realized that plant-based food can benefit her health.

Plant-based diets help reduce carbon emissions from the livestock industry, as well as preventing the development of chronic diseases, Huang said.

Penny Lai （賴凝香）, a 23-year-old junior-high school teacher from Taitung County, said she participated in the march to promote plant-based food education in schools, particularly because she found that a “weekly meatless day” initiative failed to be implemented as effectively today as in her formative years.

School lunch suppliers fail to follow the “meat-free day” rule, although her school has personnel dedicated to supervising their conduct, Lai said, adding once chicken thighs were served on meatless days.

Annie, a participant who traveled from Nantou County, said it was the fourth time she had attended a vegan event this year, with the other three being rallies in Kaohsiung, Taichung and Taipei.

While people continue to deplete natural resources, vegan lifestyles are more environmentally friendly, as they help mitigate the greenhouse effect, she said.

More than 1,800 people attended the march, the VAN said.

