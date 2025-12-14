為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Control Yuan urges road safety action

    2025/12/14 03:00
    Scooters wait at an intersection in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    Scooters wait at an intersection in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    ISSUE: Foreign residents urged the government to make driving tests more rigorous, enforce traffic laws more strictly and improve traffic education, the Control Yuan said

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Control Yuan yesterday said insufficient driver training, weak law enforcement and lenient penalties are among the factors contributing to a rise in traffic-related incidents involving foreign residents in Taiwan.

    In May, a six-language survey was conducted to investigate the causes of the increase in such incidents, Control Yuan member Yeh Ta-hua （葉大華） said.

    The survey identified multiple contributing factors, including inadequate driver training, weak enforcement, light penalties, poor road design and infrastructure, low traffic safety awareness, and difficulties adapting to local traffic rules due to language barriers and limited information, Yeh said.

    Citing National Audit Office figures, she said more than 13,000 foreign residents were involved in traffic incidents last year, up from 6,213 in 2019.

    The highest numbers were reported in Taichung, Taoyuan, New Taipei City and Tainan, the National Audit Office report said.

    Foreign residents riding heavy scooters and small electric two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of those involved in incidents, the report said.

    Only 10 percent of foreign residents attended a driving school to learn to drive and obtain a license, while 90 percent were unaware that a government subsidy is available for driving courses, Yeh said.

    Although Taiwan has signed the UN Convention on Road Signs and Signals, traffic signs in the country do not fully comply with its standards, she added.

    In addition to language barriers, some symbols and colors differ from international norms, creating further difficulties for foreign residents, Yeh said.

    While small electric two-wheel vehicles remain popular among foreign residents in Taiwan, no riding permit is required for such vehicles, making enforcement difficult for police, particularly when it comes to educating riders about traffic rules amid language barriers.

    The 35-page report released yesterday also included feedback from foreign residents, who urged the government to improve road safety by making driving tests more rigorous, enforcing traffic laws and penalties more strictly, and strengthening traffic safety education.

    The Control Yuan said that traffic safety issues affecting foreign residents cannot be addressed by a single agency.

    It called on the Executive Yuan to coordinate central and local government agencies to review policies, enforcement, education and infrastructure, and to introduce measures to protect vulnerable road users, reduce accident risks and safeguard their basic rights.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播