《TAIPEI TIMES》 Control Yuan urges road safety action

ISSUE: Foreign residents urged the government to make driving tests more rigorous, enforce traffic laws more strictly and improve traffic education, the Control Yuan said

The Control Yuan yesterday said insufficient driver training, weak law enforcement and lenient penalties are among the factors contributing to a rise in traffic-related incidents involving foreign residents in Taiwan.

In May, a six-language survey was conducted to investigate the causes of the increase in such incidents, Control Yuan member Yeh Ta-hua （葉大華） said.

The survey identified multiple contributing factors, including inadequate driver training, weak enforcement, light penalties, poor road design and infrastructure, low traffic safety awareness, and difficulties adapting to local traffic rules due to language barriers and limited information, Yeh said.

Citing National Audit Office figures, she said more than 13,000 foreign residents were involved in traffic incidents last year, up from 6,213 in 2019.

The highest numbers were reported in Taichung, Taoyuan, New Taipei City and Tainan, the National Audit Office report said.

Foreign residents riding heavy scooters and small electric two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of those involved in incidents, the report said.

Only 10 percent of foreign residents attended a driving school to learn to drive and obtain a license, while 90 percent were unaware that a government subsidy is available for driving courses, Yeh said.

Although Taiwan has signed the UN Convention on Road Signs and Signals, traffic signs in the country do not fully comply with its standards, she added.

In addition to language barriers, some symbols and colors differ from international norms, creating further difficulties for foreign residents, Yeh said.

While small electric two-wheel vehicles remain popular among foreign residents in Taiwan, no riding permit is required for such vehicles, making enforcement difficult for police, particularly when it comes to educating riders about traffic rules amid language barriers.

The 35-page report released yesterday also included feedback from foreign residents, who urged the government to improve road safety by making driving tests more rigorous, enforcing traffic laws and penalties more strictly, and strengthening traffic safety education.

The Control Yuan said that traffic safety issues affecting foreign residents cannot be addressed by a single agency.

It called on the Executive Yuan to coordinate central and local government agencies to review policies, enforcement, education and infrastructure, and to introduce measures to protect vulnerable road users, reduce accident risks and safeguard their basic rights.

