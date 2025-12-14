為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Foreign minister seen near AIT’s US headquarters

    2025/12/14 03:00
    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung smiles in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung smiles in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    SPECULATION: Some people said the minister might have attended a banquet on the eve of the Pax Silica summit, but officials have declined to comment on the issue

    By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） was spotted near the American Institute in Taiwan’s （AIT） headquarters in Virginia on Thursday, although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State yesterday declined to comment.

    Several local news outlets yesterday reported that Lin was seen at the Hyatt Centric hotel in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday evening, and that other ministry officials and AIT Director Raymond Greene were also seen nearby.

    The hotel is only about a two-minute walk from the AIT’s headquarters.

    Reporters who waited outside the hotel and the AIT building said that vehicles of Taiwan’s representative office in the US and its officials were observed near the two buildings.

    The AIT Washington Headquarters serves as a liaison with its counterpart organization, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, as well as with US government agencies. It is also relatively close to the US Department of State building, separated by the Potomac River.

    As the US and allies — including Australia, Israel, Japan, Singapore and South Korea — on Friday met to discuss the Pax Silica initiative, which aims to build secure, prosperous, and innovative global technology supply chains, some people in the diplomatic community speculated that Lin might have attended a banquet on the eve of the summit.

    The ministry said it has “no comment” on Lin’s visit, while an anonymous US Department of State spokesperson said “we have nothing to confirm.”

    The spokesperson reiterated the US’ long-standing policy on Taiwan and said Washington “maintains a robust, unofficial relationship with Taiwan.”

    In 2023, then-minister of foreign affairs Joseph Wu （吳釗燮） and then-National Security Council secretary-general Wellington Koo （顧立雄） met with US representatives at the AIT’s headquarters.

    Some political observers said Lin’s trip was symbolically significant, as it came after US President Donald Trump on Dec. 4 signed the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act into law.

    The act requires the US Department of State to regularly review and update guidelines governing official US interactions with Taiwan, and formally lifts restrictions on reciprocal visits by senior US and Taiwanese officials.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播