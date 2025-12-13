《TAIPEI TIMES》 Legislative Yuan passes pension cut suspension

Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers hold signs to protest the cancelation of pension cuts at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

‘FISCALLY UNVIABLE’: The new rules compromise fiscal discipline and would increase the economic burden on young people, Legislator Rosalia Wu said

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The legislature yesterday passed amendments to suspend cuts to civil servants’ pensions, reversing a fiscal reform that aimed to reduce the government deficit.

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） caucuses together passed bills on the income substitution ratio of civil servants’ pensions after negotiations with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） broke down.

The amendments to the Civil Servants Retirement, Discharge and Pensions Act （公務人員退休資遣撫卹法） and the Public School Employee Retirement, Discharge and Pensions Act （公立學校教職員退休資遣撫卹條例） are now headed to President William Lai’s （賴清德） desk.

Retired civil servants who served for 15 years previously received a stipend equivalent to 45 percent of their income as part of the government-guaranteed pension. That was to be reduced to 30 percent over 10 years.

Those with 35 years of service previously received a stipend equivalent to 75 percent of their income, which was to be lowered to 60 percent over 10 years.

Reforms in 2018 slashed the pensions by as much as 15 percent for government workers and teachers, depending on the year the pensioner entered the civil service.

KMT and TPP lawmakers last month introduced bills to stop the cuts.

TPP Legislator Chang Chi-kai （張?楷） said the bills were aimed at allowing government workers and educators to retire with dignity and economic security.

KMT Legislator Lo Chih-chiang （羅智強） accused the government of bullying civil servants and teachers, saying that the nation’s civil service was on the verge of implosion.

The DPP has a “blood vendetta” against government employees and is guilty of “stigmatizing” these professions, he added.

Meanwhile, critics of the bills, including DPP officials and legislators, said the proposed changes were fiscally unviable.

DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） said the KMT’s and the TPP’s backing of the bills was an attempt to jack up approval among a demographic that historically voted for the pan-blue camp.

The passage of the amendments signaled a return to generational injustice, which increases the economic burden on young Taiwanese and compromises fiscal discipline, she said.

The new rules state that stipends for retired government workers and teachers who worked for 35 years cannot be less than 69 percent of their former income.

The government may not invoke a once-every-four-years automatic mechanism to adjust pension policy if the value of the consumer price index is zero or a negative figure, the rules say.

