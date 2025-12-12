為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Low temperatures coming tomorrow

    2025/12/12 03:00
    A Central Weather Administration chart shows this week’s temperature forecast. The blue line represents Hualien and Taitung counties, the orange line represents central Taiwan, the green line southern Taiwan and the white line northern Taiwan and Yilan County. Photo provide by the Central Weather Administration

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    A continental cold air mass is expected to hit Taiwan tomorrow for the first time this winter, sending temperatures plummeting to lows of 10°C in some parts of the country over the following days, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said.

    Late Sunday and early Monday are expected to be the coldest periods, with lows of 12-14°C forecast for lowland areas of northern and central Taiwan, and 14-16°C in most other regions, the CWA said.

    On Sunday and Monday, temperatures in some areas might drop below 10°C during the midnight to dawn period, it added.

    If temperature and humidity conditions align, snow might fall late tomorrow into the early hours of Monday at altitudes above 3,500m in northern and central Taiwan, the CWA said.

    Daytime highs should rebound to about 21°C on Monday and rise to about 24°C on Tuesday, it said.

    While highs of 24-26°C in northern Taiwan and 27-29°C in central Taiwan and the south were recorded yesterday, CWA forecaster Lin Ting-i （林定宜） said temperatures should start falling from today into tomorrow as the continental cold air mass approaches.

    Stronger northeasterly winds should bring rain to northern and eastern Taiwan today and tomorrow, with northern Keelung, Yilan County and mountainous areas of Taipei seeing intermittent to heavy showers, the CWA forecast said.

    Sunday and Monday should be drier, with sunny to partly cloudy skies in most areas, although some scattered showers might continue in northern Keelung, Yilan, mountainous areas of Taipei, and Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township （恆春）, it said.

    By Tuesday, sunny to cloudy skies should emerge across most of Taiwan, but on Wednesday another northeasterly wind system might bring more rain to Keelung, Yilan and mountainous areas of Taipei, the CWA said.

    熱門推播